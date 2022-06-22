Canada announces embassy in Rwanda as Trudeau arrives for 10-day foreign trip

·6 min read

KIGALI, Rwanda — Canada will open an embassy in Rwanda as part of efforts to combat the influence of Russia and China in Africa, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly announced on Wednesday shortly after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in the country to begin a 10-day overseas trip.

"Yes, we know that Russia is present on the continent. Yes, we know that China is increasingly present also on the continent. We can't be naive," Joly told reporters in Kigali.

"We need to make sure that we have the diplomats on the ground with eyes and ears listening to what's going on, to make sure that we can play a positive role with Rwanda and the entire region."

She said Canada is setting up a permanent embassy in Kigali, with an ambassador, and will also name a new ambassador to the African Union, based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The prime minister's plane touched down at sunset on Wednesday in Kigali, where he will gather beginning Thursday with the heads of government from the other 53 countries in the Commonwealth for the first time since 2018.

The original meeting, planned for 2020, was, like so much else, put off by the COVID-19 pandemic that is still an important backdrop to the talks.

The consequences of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24, have been felt around the globe — particularly in some of the smaller nations whose leaders Trudeau will meet in Kigali.

The conflict sparked a massive refugee crisis. It also limited other countries' access to wheat from Ukraine, often referred to as the breadbasket of Europe because of its significant food production.

African countries, 19 of which are Commonwealth members, have faced especially severe food insecurity as a result. The UN World Food Program has warned that millions of people in the developing world and conflict zones are in danger of starvation.

Before the war, Russia and Ukraine produced about 30 per cent of the world's exported grain. The closure of key ports in the Black Sea has made it difficult to ship those goods to the countries that need them.

"We are ready to send ships to Romania, basically to get every single grain out of Ukraine. We need to free the wheat," Joly said.

Dealing with the emerging geopolitical consequences of the conflict in Ukraine is what Joly calls the "third phase" of Canada's response to the Russian invasion and said there will be further announcements on that front this week.

Trudeau spoke about potential measures during a phone call last week with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, who will be hosting the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

Canada will also be rallying support for Ukraine among Commonwealth members and attempt to win over any leaders who may be on the fence about condemning Russia.

When the United Nations voted to suspend Russia from the human rights council in April, 58 countries abstained from the vote. Of those, 29 were Commonwealth countries.

Macky Sall, the president of Senegal and chair of the African Union, blamed western sanctions on Russia for stopping the flow of grain. He made the remarks at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.

Joly said it will be important to hear from members of the African Union and those who abstained from the UN vote to understand where they're coming from — and how to change their minds.

That will be her goal on Thursday when she sits down with her counterpart from India, a country with long-standing diplomatic ties to Russia.

In Kigali, Trudeau will take part in meetings with Commonwealth leaders and roundtable discussions on the climate economy. Prince Charles and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are also both scheduled to attend the gathering. The Queen attended the 2018 Commonwealth summit, which took place at Buckingham Palace.

Trudeau is also expected to pay his respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial on Thursday, in memory of the 1994 Rwandan genocide against the Tutsi people.

He will depart for Schloss Elmau, a resort in the Bavarian Alps of Germany, for the G7 leaders' summit on Saturday before heading to a NATO meeting in Madrid next week. He will also meet Pedro Sánchez, the prime minister of Spain.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress said it expects Trudeau to spur other leaders into action on Ukraine when he is in Germany and Spain.

Congress head Ihor Michalchyshyn said he spoke to Ukrainian defence officials in a recent trip to Kyiv, who highlighted the dire situation they're facing with dwindling military equipment.

"They don't have enough weapons. They've been actually saying that they're going to run out of ammunition in coming weeks and months," Michalchyshyn said.

"If there's nothing of substance announced and operationalized there, the rhetoric is empty."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the G7 and NATO summits, where the conversation will be largely focused on economic and military support for the embattled country.

Last week in Brussels, Defence Minister Anita Anand, who will join Trudeau at the NATO summit, announced Canada would deliver 10 replacement artillery barrels, worth $9 million, to support the M777 howitzer artillery guns already provided.

As of the end of January, 33,346 candidates for the Security Forces of Ukraine have participated in Canada's training program, called Operation Unifier, since September 2015.

Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins pressed Trudeau during his visit to Canada last month for a more permanent military presence in the Baltics to counter any Russian perceptions of NATO weakness in the area.

Canada currently has nearly 700 troops leading a NATO battlegroup in Latvia, one of several in the region. At a joint news conference with Karins in Ottawa, Trudeau announced one general and six staff officers from the Canadian Armed Forces would be deployed to a NATO headquarters in Adazi near the Latvian capital of Riga, but deferred any major decisions to the NATO talks.

The serious conflict between Ukraine and Russia has drawn more countries to the coming NATO meeting in Madrid, including Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He is he first Japanese leader to join a top meeting of the North Atlantic military alliance.

Sweden and Finland, which have applied to join NATO, are sending delegations. South Korea's new President Yoon Suk-yeol has also signalled his intention to attend.

Trudeau is expected to return to Ottawa on June 30, in time for Canada Day celebrations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2022.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version misspelled Defence Minister Anita Anand's surname.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Newsroom Ready: Trudeau lands in Rwanda for Commonwealth summit

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has landed in Rwanda for the first leg of a 10-day trip to confer with other world leaders. Trudeau's plane touched down in Kigali, where he will gather with the heads of government from the other 53 countries in the Commonwealth.

  • EXPLAINER: Western Balkans' promised EU future still hazy

    BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — European Union leaders will seek to offer support this week to six Western Balkan countries that have long been knocking at the bloc's doors, and now see the war in Ukraine raging not far from their borders amid fears Russia could turn its sights on their region. The two-day summit starting Thursday in Brussels is expected to approve the European Commission’s proposal to give Ukraine and Moldova candidate EU membership status, the beginning of a long process that the West

  • Stellantis workers block Belgrade highway over layoff plans

    Workers from automaker Stellantis' Serbian plant blocked the main highway in the capital Belgrade on Wednesday to protest planned layoffs as part of a switch to producing electric vehicles. Last month, the company offered some of its 2,000 workers at its Serbian plant a choice between moving abroad for two years to re-train in electric car production, or taking redundancy - a move that was opposed by unions. The offer came after Serbia and Stellantis in April agreed a deal of over 190 million euros ($199.79 million) for the carmaker to produce electric vehicles at the industrial city of Kragujevac.

  • Russia Says It Will Retaliate Against Lithuania If Transit Blockade Isn’t Lifted

    Russia is now threatening Lithuania over a transit blockade, saying that it will retaliate against the country if restrictions are not removed immediately

  • Ukraine war: Where is Kaliningrad - Russia's exclave in Europe - and how will Lithuanian sanctions affect Western relations?

    Russia has warned that Lithuania's decision to stop goods getting from its neighbouring exclave of Kaliningrad to Moscow will have a "serious negative impact on the population". The EU ambassador to Russia was summoned before the Kremlin's foreign ministry on Tuesday after Lithuania enforced new EU sanctions over the war in Ukraine on Saturday. The move has seen Lithuania block rail links from Kaliningrad - a Russian territory on its border - via Belarus to Russia.

  • Russia says West is spreading lies about causes of world's food crisis

    Russia on Wednesday said the West was spreading lies about the causes of the global food crisis which Moscow said was being stoked by the sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States and European Union due to the invasion of Ukraine. Besides the death and devastation sown by Russia's invasion, the war and the West's attempt to cripple Russia's economy as punishment have sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring, hurting global growth.

  • Libya's Bashagha says he supports removal of foreign fighters

    Libya's parliament-appointed Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Wednesday his government supported removing all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya, guided by a committee set up to safeguard a ceasefire after the 2014-2020 conflict. In an interview with Reuters in London, where Bashagha is trying to drum up support for his government to take over in Tripoli, the leader said he was a "big supporter" of the 5+5 committee which agreed foreign fighters should be expelled. The 59-year-old said his government in the central coastal city of Sirte had begun its work despite Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, who was installed as prime minister last year through a U.N.-backed process, rejecting its move, leading to a standoff.

  • Queen holds meeting with Australian governor at Windsor Castle

    The Queen has been seen without her walking stick for the second day in a row after welcoming the Australian governor of New South Wales to Windsor Castle. The 96-year-old's meeting with retired judge Margaret Beazley came after she hosted the Archbishop of Canterbury at her Berkshire home on Tuesday. The Queen is monarch of Australia and Ms Beazley is her representative in New South Wales.

  • Delay in snowpack melt leads to growing flood fears in B.C.

    With summer arriving Tuesday, there are concerns that flooding situations similar to what Kelowna saw in mid-June may happen soon in other regions in B.C.

  • Hand back your £1,000 pension boost if you don’t need it, urges minister

    Rich pensioners should consider paying back the £1,000 extra coming from an inflation-linked rise in the state pension, the Cabinet minister overseeing the policy has said.

  • Pet owners in crisis can lose their companions forever. This KC program reunites them

    KC Pet Project has seen an uptick in people needing to give up their pets because of housing and financial challenges. They’re changing how they work to keep families together.

  • Telecom workers in occupied parts of Ukraine destroyed software to avoid Russian control over data and communications

    Instead of letting Russian forces have control over Ukrtelecom facilities in occupied parts of Ukraine, employees "destroyed the software."

  • Google exec to UN: Ukraine 'a crystal ball' for info warfare

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A Google executive warned the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that cyberattacks, disinformation and other forms of information warfare being waged in Ukraine are a “crystal ball" for future problems elsewhere. “States must find a way to turn the volume down and settle on some kind of deterrence doctrine for the cyber domain,” Jared Cohen said at a council meeting on hate speech, incitement and atrocities in Ukraine. He argued that while tech companies have needed expertise, “

  • Kazakhstan Speaks Out Against Russia Over Ukraine War

    Tensions are boiling over behind the scenes between Kazakhstan and Russia over Moscow’s aggression in Ukraine

  • Biden Seeks Pause in Gas Tax to Give Families a ‘Bit of Relief’

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden called on Congress to suspend the federal gasoline tax, a largely symbolic move by an embattled president running out of options to ease pump prices weighing on Democrats’ political prospects.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsThe Supreme Co

  • U.N. Security Council stops travel for two Taliban education ministers

    Two Afghan education ministers are no longer allowed to travel abroad for any peace and stability talks after the United Nations Security Council removed them from a sanctions exemption list, diplomats said on Tuesday. The move - unanimously agreed by the Security Council's Taliban sanctions committee - comes after the Taliban backtracked in March on their pledge to open high schools for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen. Dozens of Taliban members have long been subjected to targeted U.N. sanctions - a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo.

  • Jokowi to Visit Ukraine, Russia to Discuss Food Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian President Joko Widodo will head to Kyiv and Moscow to push for peace and discuss the global food crisis partly caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawJokowi, as t

  • Turkey, Saudi hail 'new era of cooperation' as prince visits

    ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday declared their determination to start a “new era of cooperation” during a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they set aside years of acrimony following the brutal slaying of a Saudi columnist. The Turkish fiancée of the slain journalist meanwhile, decried the crown prince's visit. Prince Mohammed — making his first trip to Turkey following the killing, by Saudi agents, of Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate in Ist

  • Ukrainian troops defend nearly deserted city of Lysychansk

    An ITV News team saw first hand how Ukrainian soldiers in the Donbas region are using ageing rocket launchers to attack Russian positions then moving quickly before the enemy can return fire. The team then travelled to the city of Lysychansk, which is still fully under Ukrainian control, but quickly found themselves in the middle of Russian artillery fire.

  • Exclusive-G7 likely to discuss Russian turbine, but may not find solution -Canada minister

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The G7 is likely to discuss the fate of a Russian turbine blocked in Canada and blamed for reducing gas supplies to Germany, though the bloc may not reach a solution by the end of the meeting, Canada's Natural Resources Minister said on Wednesday. "If you talk to the Germans, they are very, very concerned about" a decline in gas supplies allegedly caused by the missing turbine, Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters. "I'm sure it'll come up at least in the corridors of the G7 ... I wouldn't hold my breath that we're going to find a resolution before the end."