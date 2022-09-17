Russia 'trying to trick' men into military service in Ukraine

Russian soldiers are seen on a tank in Donetsk - Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Russian army recruitment centre is reportedly trying to trick men into frontline military service in Ukraine as pressure builds on the Kremlin to order an official full mobilisation amid troop shortages.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said that the military commissar in Vladivostok, on Russia's Far East fringe, had sent enrollment deliberately misleading letters to men between the ages of 23 and 65 with military experience.

"Russian recruiters likely intend the letters to confuse recipients into thinking they have been formally and legally conscripted," it said. "The letters are in fact only invitations to discuss volunteering."

The Russian army has suffered 75,000 dead or injured and analysts have said that Vladimir Putin, Russia's leader, now needs thousands more soldiers.

The debate in Russia over whether to fully mobilise has heightened since the Russian army routed around Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine this month.

Some analysts have questioned whether it would change the course of the war and Mr Putin wants to avoid a full mobilisation because he doesn't want to risk triggering unrest.

Instead he has ordered Russia's regions to produce battalions of volunteers but take-up has been slow, despite large signing-on bonuses.

Full mobilisation 'the only option left'

Ramzan Kadyrov last week put out a call to arms which the Institute for the Study of War said had invigorated recruiters.

"Russian administrative officials are rallying around Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s call for 'self-mobilisation'," it said.

It listed several regions which had intensified their recruitment drives since Mr Kadryov's message, which also hinted at his influence in Russia at a national level.

The Kremlin has become so desperate for army volunteers that it has ordered recruitment drives in St Petersburg and Moscow, its two political centres that it had hoped to spare.

It has also ordered its Wagner mercenary group to increase its recruitment from prisons. The deal for prisoners is simple. If they survive six months fighting for Wagner in Ukraine, they will be pardoned for their crimes -- whether these are murder or robbery.

But for Russia's vocal hawks this is not enough. Full mobilisation is the only option left.

"We don't have a choice," said Alexander Dugin in a new essay posted on the nationalist website tsargrad.tv that he edits. "(We must) transfer the country to a military footing in politics, economics, culture and the information sphere."

A car bomb last month killed Mr Dungin's daughter, the pro-war journalist Darya Dugina. He is perhaps the most high-profile of a group of arch-nationalist Russian thinkers who promote an aggressive Russian foreign policy and the creation of a large Eurasian hegemony ruled by the Kremlin.