Russia Today has its licence to broadcast in UK revoked with immediate effect by watchdog Ofcom

Russia Today has had its licence to broadcast in the UK revoked with immediate effect after watchdog Ofcom said it did not consider the channel "fit and proper" or a "responsible broadcaster".

The media regulator said that it had taken into account "a number of factors" including the fact that the news channel was funded by the Russian state "which has recently invaded a neigbouring sovereign country".

Ofcom also cited new laws in Russia "which effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state's own news narrative, in particular in relation to the invasion of Ukraine".

"We consider that given these constraints it appears impossible for RT to comply with the due impartiality rules of our Broadcasting Code in the circumstances," the regulator added.