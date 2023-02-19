Russia tells Macron: don't forget Napoleon when you talk of regime change

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russia on Sunday scolded Emmanuel Macron over remarks about Russia's defeat, saying that Moscow still remembered the fate of Napoleon Bonaparte and accusing the French president of duplicitous diplomacy with the Kremlin.

Macron told paper Le Journal du Dimanche that France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine but had never wanted to "crush" it.

"About 'never': France did not begin with Macron, and the remains of Napoleon, revered at the state level, rest in the centre of Paris. France - and Russia - should understand," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"In general, Macron is priceless," she said, adding that his remarks showed the West had engaged in discussions about regime change in Russia while Macron had repeatedly sought meetings with the Russian leadership. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)