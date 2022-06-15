US, Germany sending weapons to Ukraine as Russia advances

·6 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military said it used long-range missiles Wednesday to destroy a depot in the western Lviv region of Ukraine where ammunition for NATO-supplied weapons was stored, and the governor of a key eastern city acknowledged that Russian forces are advancing in heavy fighting.

The battle for Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine's eastern Donbas area has become the focus of Russia's offensive in recent weeks.

Russia-backed separatists accused Ukrainian forces of sabotaging an evacuation of civilians from the city's besieged Azot chemical plant, where about 500 civilians and an unknown number of Ukrainian fighters are believed to be sheltering from missile attacks. It wasn't possible to verify that claim.

Russian officials had announced a humanitarian corridor from the Azot plant a day earlier, but said they would take civilians to areas controlled by Russian, not Ukrainian, forces.

The Ukrainian governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, told The Associated Press that “heavy fighting in Sievierodonetsk continues today as well.” The Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up the Donbas.

The situation in the city is getting worse, Haidai said, because Russian forces have more manpower and weapons. “But our military is holding back the enemy from three sides at once,” he added.

In the Lviv region near the border with NATO member Poland, Russian forces used high-precision Kalibr missiles to destroy the depot near the town of Zolochiv, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. Konashenkov said shells for M777 howitzers, a type supplied by the United States, were stored there. He said four howitzers were destroyed elsewhere and that Russian airstrikes also destroyed Ukrainian “aviation equipment” at a military aerodrome in the southern Mykolaiv region.

Ukrainian officials did not immediately comment on the Zolochiv strike.

While focusing most of their attacks on eastern Ukraine, where they are trying to capture large swaths of territory, Russian forces have also been hitting more specific targets elsewhere, using high-precision missiles to disrupt the international supply of weapons and destroy military infrastructure. Civilian infrastructure has been bombarded as well, even though Russian officials have claimed they’re only targeting military facilities.

NATO members are pledging to send more and longer-range weapons to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the U.S. will send an additional $1 billion in military aid, the largest single tranche of weapons and equipment since the war began. The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems — all key weapons systems that Ukrainian leaders have urgently requested.

Germany is providing Ukraine with three multiple launch rocket systems of the kind that Kyiv has said it urgently needs to defend itself against Russia’s invasion. Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Wednesday that Germany will transfer three M270 medium-range artillery rocket systems along with ammunition.

Germany said the transfer, which echoes similar moves by Britain and the United States, will be accompanied by training and will have “a swift and significant battlefield impact.”

In recent days, Ukrainian officials have spoken of the heavy human cost of the war, with Kyiv’s forces outgunned and outnumbered in the east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Biden for the new aid package.

“The security support of the United States is unprecedented,” he said, reporting on a phone call the two leaders held earlier Wednesday. “It brings us closer to a common victory over the Russian aggressor.”

Zelenskyy said he has accepted invitations to speak at the NATO and Group of Seven summits at the end of the month.

“During the 112 days of this war, the Ukrainian army has proved that courage and wisdom on the battlefield, together with the ability to tactically outmaneuver the enemy, can have a significant result, even despite the Russian army's significant advantage n number of soldiers and equipment," he said in his nightly video address.

"Of course we are doing everything we can to overcome this advantage. Every day I fight for Ukraine to receive the weapons and equipment we need.”

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, ominously suggested that Russia is intent on not just claiming territory but eliminating Ukraine as a nation. In a Telegram post, he wrote that he saw Ukraine wants to receive liquefied natural gas from its “overseas masters” with payment due in two years.

He added: "But there’s a question. Who said that in two years, Ukraine will even exist on the map?”

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, responded on Twitter: “Ukraine has been and will be. Where will Medvedev be in two years? That’s the question.”

___

MORE STORIES ON THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:

Mines are killing people in Ukraine even after the fighting leaves their areas

U.S. sending $1 billion more in military aid

— Two U.S. veterans reported missing in Ukraine

— Russia again cuts natural gas exports to Europe

Russia's economic forum takes place but with fewer participants

__ French president suggests he will visit Kyiv to show support for Ukraine

__

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said it may be possible to create secure corridors to transport Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea without the need to clear sea mines near Ukrainian ports.

Cavusoglu’s comments Wednesday came a week after he discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov a U.N. plan to open up Odesa and Ukraine’s other Black Sea ports to allow millions of tons of grains to be shipped to world markets.

Russia has demanded that Ukraine remove mines from the Black Sea before grain exports can resume by ship. Ukraine rejects the proposal, insisting it would leave its ports vulnerable to Russian attacks.

Cavusoglu told reporters that since the location of the mines is known, it would be possible to establish “secure corridors” that avoid them. Turkey, Russia and Ukraine have appointed military officers and set up a telephone hotline to try to overcome hurdles over crop exports.

U.N. spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric welcomed Cavusoglu’s comments as “extremely positive” but declined to discuss the plan.

___

A U.N. delegation investigating war crimes in Ukraine has visited areas of the country that were held by Russian troops and found evidence that could support war crimes allegations.

The delegation chaired by Erik Møse, a Norwegian judge, visited sites including the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, where Ukrainian authorities have accused Russia of mass killings of civilians.

“At this stage we are not in a position to make any factual findings or pronounce ourselves on issues of the legal determination of events,” Møse said.

“However, subject to further confirmation, the information received and the visited sites of destruction may support claims that serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, perhaps reaching war crimes and crimes against humanity, have been committed in the areas,” he said.

With Ukrainian and international organizations investigating war crimes cases, Møse expressed concern at the risk of investigations “overlapping” or causing witnesses more trauma by probing the same events repeatedly.

___

Karmanau reported from Lviv.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

John Leicester And Yuras Karmanau, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • The Fed is 'not necessarily being rosy' with its 75 point hike: Strategist

    Andrew Levin, Former Federal Reserve Board Special Adviser and Dartmouth College Economics Professor, and Elyse Ausenbaugh, J.P. Morgan Global Market Strategist, join Yahoo Finance Live to analyze the influence the Fed's 75-point interest rate hike will have on future rate hikes, the outlook on lowering inflation, and how markets are digesting recent economic activity.

  • Crypto, blue-chip companies 'are holding up against the mother of all stress tests': Analyst

    Genesis Trading Head of Marketing Insights Noelle Acheson joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the Fed will impact the crypto space, the crypto market sell-off, and how some companies are bouncing back.

  • Anthony Fauci, the disease expert who helped lead America's pandemic response, tests positive for COVID-19

    The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said Fauci, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and has "mild symptoms."

  • Tech stocks rally following the Fed's 75 basis point hike, hiring slowdowns continue

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley looks at how tech stocks are reacting to the Fed's latest interest rate hike announcement, in addition to the hiring slowdowns and freezes seen in the sector.

  • The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone

    The prince who's the international face of Saudi business may no longer be able to call all the shots. For years, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Saudi Arabia's self-styled Warren Buffett, has made hundreds of millions of dollars by investing in companies from Citigroup to Uber to Twitter with almost complete autonomy. Now, his Kingdom Holding investment firm counts Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) as a minority shareholder and the powerful sovereign wealth fund is unlikely to sit on the sidelines, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • The most common COVID vaccine side effects for babies and toddlers under 5

    Pfizer and Moderna both have COVID vaccines for babies and toddlers being reviewed by US regulators this week. "Irritability" is the top side effect.

  • Canada's Kinross Gold sells Russia assets at half price

    The Toronto-based miner said in April it would sell its Kupol mine and Udinsk project to Highland Gold, one of the largest gold miners in Russia, for $680 million. "The transaction consideration was adjusted by the parties following review by the recently formed Russian Sub-commission on the Control of Foreign Investments," Kinross said, adding the sale was approved for a price not exceeding $340 million. Russian authorities in March had stipulated that any transaction between Russians and foreign counterparties requires permission from the commission, saying it wanted to ensure decisions to exit were considered and not driven by political pressure.

  • So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. The 27-year-old application now joins BlackBerry phones, dial-up modems and Palm Pilots in the dustbin of tech history. IE's demise was not a surprise. A year ago, Microsoft said that it was putting an end to Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022, pushing users to its Edge brow

  • Moderna, Pfizer COVID vaccines for children under 5 approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest FDA advisory panel votes on Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose COVID vaccine for children.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines recommended for kids 5 and younger

    FDA's advisory committee checked the first of four boxes that would allow COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under to be authorized in the U.S. Wednesday.

  • Key witnesses likely to testify in the upcoming January 6 committee hearings. See the list.

    These key witnesses are expected to help the January 6 committee explain what happened before, during, and after the deadly US Capitol attack in a series of public hearings.

  • When it comes to things like school shootings, mental illness is a convenient scapegoat

    While hate and anger, even violent rage, are clearly problems that can lead to terrible outcomes, they are not mental illnesses. │ Opinion

  • Ikea to sell inventory, find new owners of Russia business

    STOCKHOLM (AP) — Ikea said Wednesday that it is seeking new owners for its four factories in Russia and to liquidate its product inventory there because of the war in Ukraine. The world’s biggest furniture brand already had suspended operations at its 17 Russian stores and paused exports and imports involving the country. It also paused operations in Belarus, which is a Russian ally. “The war in Ukraine has already had a terrible impact on so many people’s lives. It is a human tragedy that is co

  • Brutal image of Haitian refugee being chased by mounted border agent minted on memorial coin

    ‘Reining it in since May 28, 1924,’ the coin reads on one side

  • This optical illusion seems to move and expand. It's actually tricking your brain into dilating your pupils, scientists say.

    Most people looking at this picture will see the spot expanding, providing clues about how the brain perceives the world, a small study found.

  • Exclusive-U.S. targets Russia with tech to evade censorship of Ukraine news

    The U.S. government has pushed new, increased funding into three technology companies since the start of the Ukraine conflict to help Russians sidestep censors and access Western media, according to five people familiar with the situation. The financing effort is focused on three firms that build Virtual Private Networks (VPN) - nthLink, Psiphon and Lantern – and is designed to support a recent surge in their Russian users, the sources said. VPNs help users hide their identity and change their online location, often to bypass geographic restrictions on content or to evade government censorship technology.

  • McKillop reduces speeds pending Resort Village agreements

    May 31, 2022 The RM and the RVs have been battling over the costs of maintaining the roads around the Resort Villages within the RM. The RVs have held that it’s the RM’s responsibility to maintain the roads to a safe standard, and the RM says they want to be compensated appropriately for that maintenance. The RVs formed a consortium to deal as one voice with the RM as it was voiced in a meeting by Councillor Gary Dixon that the RM had tried the “divide and conquer” route, which had been unsucces

  • Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Elon Musk on Wednesday appealed a judge's refusal to end his 2018 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring a Tesla Inc lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter. According to a court filing, Musk will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn the April 27 decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman allowing his consent decree with the SEC to stand. The SEC declined to comment.

  • ND governor targets fellow Republicans to mixed results

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum’s expensive effort to influence the GOP primary and reshape the Legislature with more people who support his spending and policy goals was a mixed bag, with one of his main political foes ousted but some others winning their races. Burgum, a wealthy former Microsoft executive, gave more than $1.2 million ahead of Tuesday’s primary to a political action committee that spent against certain lawmakers, including some from the North Dako

  • Best-on-best Stanley Cup Final should be savoured for its rarity

    The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche square off in the Stanley Cup Final as the consensus two best teams in hockey and for that, we should be grateful.&nbsp;