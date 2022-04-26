Russia to suspend gas supplies to Poland

·2 min read
The Yamal&#x002013;Europe gas pipeline in Poland
Poland imports gas from Gazprom via the Yamal pipeline

Russia will stop sending gas to Poland from Wednesday, the Polish state gas company PGNiG has said.

PGNiG said Russian energy firm Gazprom had told it all gas deliveries to the country would be halted from 08:00 CET (07:00 BST).

Gazprom has justified the suspension under new rules announced last month, which mean "unfriendly" countries must pay for gas in roubles.

PGNiG has refused to do this.

PGNiG relies on Gazprom for the majority of its gas imports and bought 53% of its imports from the Russian company in the first quarter of this year.

It described the suspension as a breach of contract, adding that the company would take steps to reinstate the flow of gas.

Following the news, Poland's climate ministry said the country's energy supplies were secure.

Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said there was no need to draw gas from reserves and gas to customers would not be cut.

PGNiG said its underground gas storage is almost 80% full and with summer approaching demand is lower.

Poland also has alternative supply sources, including a liquefied natural gas terminal (LNG) in Swinoujscie.

And on 1 May, a new gas pipeline connection with Lithuania is due to open that will give Poland access to gas from Lithuania's LNG terminal.

It can also buy gas on the European spot market and get it delivered through pipelines to Germany and the Czech Republic.

However, if Russian gas supplies remain suspended for several weeks, the country will probably have to start restricting supply to the country's largest consumers, such as chemical manufacturers, the BBC's Warsaw correspondent Adam Easton said.

Replacing supplies

Poland was already planning to stop importing Russian gas by the end of the year, when its long-term supply contract with Gazprom expires.

And a new pipeline delivering gas from Norway, known as the "Baltic Pipe", comes online in October. It should reach full capacity by the end of the year and could replace all Russian deliveries.

Supplies from Russia account for about 40% of the EU's natural gas imports.

However, many countries have pledged to move away from Russian energy in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The US has declared a complete ban on Russian oil, gas and coal imports.

Meanwhile, the UK is to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year, with gas to follow as soon as possible, and the EU is reducing gas imports by two-thirds.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Putin backs teen Russian Olympic skater

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva’s performances could not have been achieved with the help of any banned substances.

  • Poland says Russia warned that gas supply will stop on Wednesday

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Russian energy giant Gazprom told Poland's PGNiG it will halt gas supplies along the Yamal pipeline from Wednesday morning, PGNiG said in a statement, although the Polish government said it had sufficient reserves. Earlier, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed physical gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland had halted, but they resumed later on Tuesday.

  • Europe’s Gas Prices Rise As Wind Speeds Fall

    Benchmark European natural gas prices rose on Monday morning as forecasts of low wind speeds and still and cooler weather in the coming days spurred increased demand for gas for power generation across Europe

  • Polish officials: Russia suspending gas supplies over rubles

    Russia is suspending natural gas deliveries to Poland beginning Wednesday morning after Poland refused a demand to pay for its supplies in Russian rubles, Polish officials said Tuesday. Poland’s state gas company, PGNiG, said it was notified by Russian gas giant Gazprom that deliveries through the Yamal-Europe pipeline would stop Wednesday.

  • Caterpillar sales seen lifted by oil, commodity prices

    Caterpillar Inc is expected to report higher sales in its energy and mining businesses when it reports results on Thursday, aided by rising commodity prices sparked by the war in Ukraine, which could add to the large-equipment maker's reputation as an inflation hedge. The global re-routing of energy flows amid an intensifying war in Ukraine has been costly for gas-intensive companies, with commodity inflation increasing input costs for manufacturers. But with Europe and the United States vowing to sideline Russian oil and gas, prices for Brent crude oil sky-rocketed to a record $127.98 a barrel in March, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude peaked at $123.70.

  • Technip Energies sees 'complicated' road ahead for Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project

    French oil and gas services provider Technip Energies expects the latest European sanctions against Russia to have a more direct impact on the execution of liquefied natural gas (LNG) project Arctic LNG 2, it said on Monday, adding it was ramping up activity outside of Russia this year. The European Union's fifth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine - which Moscow calls "a special military operation" - bars the delivery of goods and technologies required for gas liquefaction. "These will naturally have a more direct impact on the future execution of the project", Technip Energies' Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Pieton said on a call, adding the sanctions could make the execution of the LNG project in the Russian Arctic "more complicated, maybe even highly complicated".

  • Bitcoin Slips Toward $38K After Rally Fizzles

    Russia's suspension of gas supplies to Poland appeared to darken the largest cryptocurrency's failed attempt to hold gains above $40K, market analysts say.

  • Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

    The Republican from Kentucky argued with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday about Ukraine's right to self-determination

  • Rare flareup on Israel-Lebanon border after clashes in Jerusalem

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A projectile fired from Lebanon hit an open area in Israel on Monday and Israeli artillery targeted an area where the attack was launched, the Israeli military said. The rare flareup on the Israeli-Lebanese border followed clashes over the past two weeks between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem that have stoked Arab anger and international concern. Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.

  • Ashton Kutcher says 'don't look away' from Ukraine war: 'Stare pain down the barrel'

    "The minute we allow the war in Ukraine to become background noise we lose," says Ashton Kutcher.

  • Australia PM trails in poll amid criticism over handling of China-Solomons deal

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is struggling to close the gap with the main opposition ahead of an upcoming general election, a poll showed on Tuesday, amid criticism over his handling of a security pact between China and Solomon Islands. A poll for The Australian newspaper showed centre-left Labor maintaining its 53-47 lead on a two-party preferred basis against the conservative Liberal-National coalition, even as it showed Morrison extending his lead as the preferred leader. With Australia going to polls on May 21, national security has dominated the election campaign after China last week struck the security deal with the Solomon Islands, stoking concerns in Canberra and Washington.

  • Putin says 'perfect' skater Valieva couldn't have doped

    STORY: Valieva, who turned 16 on Tuesday, failed a doping test at the Russian national championships last December but the result was only revealed on February 8, a day after she had already helped the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) win the team event at the Beijing Games.The case cast a shadow on Russians' participation at the Games as they already faced increased scrutiny over separate doping sanctions that saw them compete without their flag and national anthem."Through her work, she brought the sport to the level of a real form of art," Putin said Valieva at a televised awards ceremony at the Kremlin for medallists from the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics."Such perfection cannot be achieved dishonestly with the help of additional substances, manipulations. We very well know that these additional substances are not needed in figure skating.The International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided not to award any medals for the figure skating team event at the Olympics until Valieva's doping case has been resolved, something that could take months.Several international sports federations, including the International Skating Union (ISU) governing figure skating, have barred both Russian and Belarusian athletes from taking part in international events over Moscow's invasion in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation".

  • Before the Moskva, there was the Kursk: The sunken submarine that helped Putin consolidate power over Russia

    Two maritime disasters serve as bookends of sorts for the two decades of Russia under Vladimir Putin’s rule.

  • Abraham Bolden: Ex-Secret Service agent pardoned by Biden

    In his first grants of clemency, the US president pardons three people and commutes 75 sentences.

  • Sanctions on Russian oligarch donors hit Israel institutions

    Billionaire Moshe Kantor has severed his longstanding ties to Tel Aviv University — joining a growing list of Russian Jewish oligarchs who have scaled back their philanthropic activities after coming under international sanctions for their ties to President Vladimir Putin. The sanctions have shaken up the world of Jewish philanthropy, which relies heavily on deep-pocketed donors like Kantor, and forced a number of prominent organizations to abruptly end partnerships with their benefactors since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

  • South Dakota Senate approves 2-day impeachment trial for AG

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate on Tuesday approved the rules for an impeachment trial of the state's attorney general for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash, laying out a two-day proceeding in June that gives just hours to either side to argue their case. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, was impeached by the House this month over the crash in which he killed a pedestrian but initially said he may have struck a deer or other large animal. The Senate tr

  • Gen. Mark Milley: If Russia gets away with war on Ukraine 'cost-free,' then 'so goes' international order

    International order will be thrown out the window if Russia is able to escape consequences over its invasion of Ukraine, US Gen. Mark Milley told CNN.

  • UK says it backs Ukraine's right to attack Russian territory as Kremlin claims NATO is fighting a proxy war

    James Heappey said it was "completely legitimate" for Ukraine to target Russian territory and shrugged off claims NATO was waging a proxy war.

  • In Transnistria, controlled by pro-Russia separatists, a fear of war and a toast: 'To the death of Putin'

    Insider traveled to the breakaway state of Transnistria, which Russia claims is being oppressed, days before a series of explosions there.

  • Russia cuts gas supplies to Poland as tensions mount with the West

    Russian gas supplies to Poland have been cut off in an escalation of tensions between Moscow and the West.