Russia suffers heavy losses in failed tank assault on Vuhledar

Russia has suffered heavy losses in a failed armoured assault near the eastern town of Vuhledar.

At least 10 tanks, troops and combat vehicles were confirmed to have been destroyed by Ukraine east of the village of Mykilske, according to Ukrainian military bloggers.

Responding to the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “There was an attempt by the enemy to advance in the direction of Vuhledar, but our soldiers stopped it, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy: dozens of vehicles, many killed and wounded.”

Vuhledar, a Ukrainian-held bastion at a strategic intersection between the eastern and southern front lines, has seen some of the bloodiest fighting of the 20-month-old full-scale war.

03:04 PM GMT

02:53 PM GMT

Watch: A college building collapsing after being hit by a Russian drone

Demolition of college building in Kharkiv, struck by Russian drone, reduces risk to local residents. Yet another ugly scar inflicted by Russia on Ukraine, and it still hurts every time. pic.twitter.com/xGcYkBFgfr — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) November 3, 2023

02:35 PM GMT

Moldova says 50 million euro poured in to fund protests and 'buy' voters

Moldova’s national security service has accused a fugitive oligarch of helping funnel 1 billion lei (£43.4 million) into the country to stage anti-government protests during the war in Ukraine and to “buy” voters at this weekend’s elections.

Alexandru Musteata, head of the security and information agency (SIB), said Ilan Shor, a Moldovan businessman who was jailed in absentia for bank fraud, was a key figure in Russian attempts to win political sway over Moldova.

“The hybrid war waged by Russia and cross-border criminal groups intensified in 2022,” Musteata said, listing election meddling, the nurturing of separatist sentiments in the south and what he described as the distortion of democratic processes.

02:20 PM GMT

Pictured: Ukrainian troops in a frontline near Kreminna in Luhansk

A soldier unpacks a mortar ammunition - REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Ukraine's commander-in-chief has described a 'stalemate' on the battlefield - REUTERS/Alina Smutko

01:56 PM GMT

Russia sentences activist in absentia over Bucha reports

A Russian court has sentenced Pyotr Verzilov, an activist linked to the Pussy Riot group, to eight-and-a-half years in prison for breaching Russia’s strict censorship laws.

The 36-year-old was sentenced “in absentia” as he has not lived in Russia since 2020, reported MediaZona, an opposition news site that he founded.

The court said Verzilov’s social media posts about Russian atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha were “false information” - a criminal offence according to anti-dissent laws Moscow introduced in the opening days of its assault on Ukraine.

Pope Francis talks to Pyotr Verzilov at the end of the weekly general audience in The Vatican in 2022 - Photo by Handout / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP

01:19 PM GMT

Ukrainian advance remains 'static' in the south, says Ministry of Defence

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 03 November 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/tkqrs5h78q



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/97t9scVat6 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) November 3, 2023

01:00 PM GMT

Beloved Russian singer who criticised Ukraine war returns home

The Russian Orthodox Church on Friday called for an apology from Alla Pugacheva, the country’s most renowned pop singer who returned home this week, over her criticism of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Ms Pugacheva, for decades hugely popular in Russia and other parts of the former Soviet Union, left the country for Israel along with her husband several weeks after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

In September of that year, she sparked widespread attention by both supporters and opponents of the conflict by saying that Russian soldiers were dying for “illusory goals” and that the country had become “a pariah.”

12:40 PM GMT

Putin says some Western weapons for Ukraine are ending up in the Taliban's hands

Vladimir Putin said that some Western weapons supplied to Ukraine were finding their way to the Middle East and falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Ukraine says it keeps tight control over any weapons supplied to it.

12:12 PM GMT

Pictured: A firefighter attends a blaze after Russian drones were knocked out by Ukraine

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Titov Yehven/ABACA/Shutterstock (14182368k) Ukrainian firefighters work to extinguish a fire following an overnight Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on November 3, 2023. Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, officials said. The air force said it shot down 24 "Shahed" drones out of 40 launched by Russia, the biggest drone attack in weeks to target Kharkiv in the northeast, Odesa and Kherson in the south and the region of Lviv on Ukraine's border with Poland in the west. Russian Forces Launch Massive Drone Attack - Kharkiv, Ukraine - 03 Nov 2023

11:41 AM GMT

Zelensky considering pros and cons of holding presidential elections next spring

Reuters is reporting that President Zelensky is weighing up whether to hold presidential elections next spring, citing the country’s foreign minister.

Elections cannot currently be held in Ukraine under martial law, which must be extended every 90 days and is next due to expire on November 15, after the normal date in October for parliamentary polls but before presidential elections which would normally be held in March 2024.

Mr Zelensky has previously said that voting could take place during wartime if partners shared the cost, legislators approved, and everyone got to the polls.

11:07 AM GMT

Kremlin dismisses report on Wagner plan to give Hezbollah air defence system

The Kremlin dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that US intelligence believed Russia’s Wagner mercenary group plans to provide Hezbollah with an air defence system, saying such talk was unfounded.

“We have already said that, de-facto, such a group [Wagner] does not exist,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, when asked about the report, which cited unidentified US officials as saying that US intelligence thinks Wagner plans such a transfer.

“All of these musings are as a rule based on nothing and have no foundation,” Mr Peskov said when asked about the report.

10:48 AM GMT

Putin, amid election announcement speculation, to visit Russia exhibition at some point, says Kremlin

Vladimir Putin plans to visit the “Russia” exhibition in Moscow at some point, the Kremlin said on Friday, an event at which a newspaper has suggested he may announce he will take part in next year’s presidential election.

The Kommersant newspaper reported last month that Putin, who has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, may use a visit to the exhibition to drop a hint that he is going to take part in the 2024 contest.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the timing of Putin’s visit to the exhibition would be announced in due course.

10:28 AM GMT

Pictured: Ukrainian firefighters tackle a blaze after an overnight Russian drone strike in Kharkiv

Ukrainian rescuers and firefighters work at the site of a fire following an overnight Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on November 3, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian rescuers and firefighters work at the site of a fire following an overnight Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on November 3, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian firefighters extinguish a fire following an overnight Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on November 3, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

10:04 AM GMT

Watch: How Putin’s rule will end - as Russia collapses around him

Nearly two years on from the start of the Ukraine war, The Telegraph’s Dominic Nicholls says Russia is heading for an inflection point when the conflict has an impact on the home front regardless of the battlefield.

09:41 AM GMT

Russia dismisses new US sanctions, saying 'You will never defeat Moscow'

Russia has dismissed new US sanctions over the war in Ukraine, saying that the United States would never defeat Moscow, while the boss of Russia’s fastest growing natural gas company quipped the sanctions were a badge of success.

The United States on Thursday targeted Russia’s future energy capabilities, sanctions evasion and a suicide drone that has been a menace to Ukrainian troops and equipment, among others, in sanctions on hundreds of people and entities.

“This is a continuation of the policy of inflicting as they call it - a strategic defeat on us,” Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, told Russian state television when asked about the new sanctions.

09:15 AM GMT

Watch: A fire rages after Russia-launched drones were shot down

Russia fired about forty "Shahed" drones at quiet Ukrainian towns and cities during the course of the night.



Our aircraft, air defense, and mobile fire groups worked hard in ten regions of Ukraine, from east and south to the west.



I thank our warriors for every kill! More… pic.twitter.com/XK0Ismogqy — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 3, 2023

09:01 AM GMT

Ukraine reports 'massive' Russian drone attack

Russia launched 40 drones overnight in a “massive” attack on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure but over half of them were downed, officials said on Friday.

“Last night there were about 40 ‘Shaheds’. More than half of them were shot down,” President Zelensky said in a post on social media.

Russia has used hundreds of Iranian-made self-detonating Shahed drones to attack targets across Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

08:42 AM GMT

Kremlin spread rumour Putin had died to ‘test his popularity’

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed that the purposeful spread of fake news helps to gauge ‘reactions of individuals, the elite and the media’, writes James Kilner.

The Kremlin spread a rumour that Vladimir Putin had died to test his popularity among the Russian public, Ukraine has claimed. Andrii Yusov, a Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman, said that a report last week by a Russian Telegram channel on the alleged demise of the president was a ploy by Moscow intended to help it tighten domestic control. “In this way, the empire, which is built on the work of the secret services, learns how to continue to rule,” he told Ukrainian media. The Telegram channel, General SVR, reported on Oct 27 that Putin had died and that body doubles were representing him in public. It claimed the Russian president’s body was being stored in a freezer after his alleged demise.

08:22 AM GMT

Pictured: Russia suffered heavy losses near the eastern town of Vuhledar this morning

At least 10 tanks were confirmed to have been destroyed

The attack happened in the village of Mykilskyi

08:04 AM GMT

Ukraine says it downed 24 attack drones, missile

Kyiv said its air defence systems had downed two dozen Russian drones and a missile overnight, as concern grows over increased strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure through winter.

“On the night of November 3, 24 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] and one guided missile were destroyed,” Ukrainian presidential advisor Andriy Yermak said.

Ukraine faces a second winter of lengthy power outages amid relentless Russian attacks that have left parts of the energy system more vulnerable than a year ago.

07:49 AM GMT

Republicans advance Israel funding without Ukraine, defying Biden

The Republican-led lower chamber of US Congress passed a $14 billion aid package for Israel on Thursday, defying President Joe Biden’s request to also include more money for Ukraine and other pressing priorities.

The bill, which diverts funding budgeted to the US tax collection agency, is almost certain to fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate, while Biden has also threatened to veto it.

The White House has requested a larger, multifaceted package of support for both Israel and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian aid for Gaza and additional funding for US border-related projects.