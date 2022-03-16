Russia suffering ‘heavy losses’ as they face ‘sustained’ Ukraine resistance, says Britain

A Ukrainian soldier holds a Next Generation Light Anti-tank Weapon (NLAW) that was used to destroy a Russian armoured personal carrier (APC) in Irpin, north of Kyiv (AFP via Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin’s troops have suffered “heavy losses” on such a scale that it is likely they are struggling to launch offensive operations as they face “sustained” Ukrainian resistance, British defence chiefs said on Wednesday.

An intelligence briefing from the Ministry of Defence said the Russian casualty toll, with thousands of soldiers killed and many more believed to have been wounded, will make it harder for them to keep control of seized territory in Ukraine.

It also tells how Mr Putin’s generals are redeploying troops from as far afield as the military’s Eastern Military District, Pacific Fleet and Armenia, as his invasion plan has stalled and runs into its 21st day.

It states: “Russia is increasingly seeking to generate additional troops to bolster and replace its personnel losses in Ukraine. As a result of these losses it is likely Russia is struggling to conduct offensive operations in the face of sustained Ukrainian resistance.

“Continued personnel losses will also make it difficult for Russia to secure occupied territory.”

Reports suggest that around 5,000 Russian troops have been killed since Mr Putin launched his invasion on February 24, as well as thousands of civilians, and many Ukrainian soldiers.

The briefing adds: “Russia is redeploying forces from as far afield as its Eastern Military District, Pacific Fleet and Armenia. It is also increasingly seeking to exploit irregular sources such as Private Military Companies, Syrian and other mercenaries.

“Russia will likely attempt to use these forces to hold captured territory and free up its combat power to renew stalled offensive operations.”

The briefing was put out overnight and was updated on Wednesday morning and highlighted how Russian forces were “struggling to overcome the challenges posed by Ukraine’s terrain”, with pictures being posted on social media of tanks appearing to get stuck in mud.

The Ministry of Defence latest briefing stressed: “Russian forces have remained largely tied to Ukraine’s road network and have demonstrated a reluctance to conduct off-road manoeuvre. The destruction of bridges by Ukrainian forces has also played a key role in stalling Russia’s advance.”

The MoD also highlighted the failure by Russia to gain control of the air which it stressed had “drastically limited their ability to effectively use air manoeuvre, further limiting their options”.

The British military chiefs concluded: “The tactics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have adeptly exploited Russia’s lack of manoeuvre, frustrating the Russian advance and inflicting heavy losses on the invading forces.”

With the Russian advance on Kyiv having stalled, and Mr Putin’s troops yet to capture any major city, his military chiefs have resorted to heavy bombardments, which are likely to kill far more civilians.

The success of tactics used by the Ukrainian forces contrasts with what military experts say has been a flawed invasion plan, partly believed to be based on the false belief of Mr Putin that his troops would be welcomed as liberators in Ukraine, logistical blunders, and troops being sent in having previously been told they were on a military exercise rather than going to invade another country.