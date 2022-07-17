Russia strikes south Ukraine city, presses attacks in east

  • Relatives and friends pay their last respects to Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack, during a mourning ceremony in an Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including 2 boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    1/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    Relatives and friends pay their last respects to Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack, during a mourning ceremony in an Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including 2 boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Relatives and friends pay their last respects to Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack, during a mourning ceremony in an Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including 2 boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    2/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    Relatives and friends pay their last respects to Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack, during a mourning ceremony in an Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including 2 boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Relatives and friends pay their last respects to Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack, during a mourning ceremony in an Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including 2 boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    3/12

    APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

    Relatives and friends pay their last respects to Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack, during a mourning ceremony in an Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including 2 boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE Residents switch their lights off during curfew hours, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    4/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    FILE Residents switch their lights off during curfew hours, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road, in Stupochky, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    5/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road, in Stupochky, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE A grave digger uses his shovel to throw dirt on the coffin of 40-year-old Volodymyr Miroshnychenko who was killed on the frontlines of Marinka, during his funeral procession at a cemetery in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    6/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    FILE A grave digger uses his shovel to throw dirt on the coffin of 40-year-old Volodymyr Miroshnychenko who was killed on the frontlines of Marinka, during his funeral procession at a cemetery in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A crater in the aftermath of a Russian missile strike, in front of the city council hall building, in Kramatorsk city hall, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
    7/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    A crater in the aftermath of a Russian missile strike, in front of the city council hall building, in Kramatorsk city hall, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - A damaged car in the aftermath of a missile strike in Konstantinovka, in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    8/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    FILE - A damaged car in the aftermath of a missile strike in Konstantinovka, in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - A soldier orders a drink at an underground cafe, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    9/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    FILE - A soldier orders a drink at an underground cafe, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE A man drives his car on a street in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    10/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    FILE A man drives his car on a street in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • People lit candles in memory of people killed by Russian shelling last Thursday, in the Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100 others, Ukrainian officials said. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    11/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    People lit candles in memory of people killed by Russian shelling last Thursday, in the Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100 others, Ukrainian officials said. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE The mother of 40-year-old Volodymyr Miroshnychenko who was killed on the frontlines of Marinka, weeps during his funeral procession at a cemetery in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    12/12

    Russia Ukraine War

    FILE The mother of 40-year-old Volodymyr Miroshnychenko who was killed on the frontlines of Marinka, weeps during his funeral procession at a cemetery in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives and friends pay their last respects to Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack, during a mourning ceremony in an Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including 2 boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Relatives and friends pay their last respects to Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack, during a mourning ceremony in an Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including 2 boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Relatives and friends pay their last respects to Liza, a 4-year-old girl killed by a Russian attack, during a mourning ceremony in an Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Wearing a blue denim jacket with flowers, Liza was among 23 people killed, including 2 boys aged 7 and 8, in Thursday's missile strike in Vinnytsia. Her mother, Iryna Dmytrieva, was among the scores injured. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
FILE Residents switch their lights off during curfew hours, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road, in Stupochky, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, July 10, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
FILE A grave digger uses his shovel to throw dirt on the coffin of 40-year-old Volodymyr Miroshnychenko who was killed on the frontlines of Marinka, during his funeral procession at a cemetery in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
A crater in the aftermath of a Russian missile strike, in front of the city council hall building, in Kramatorsk city hall, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)
FILE - A damaged car in the aftermath of a missile strike in Konstantinovka, in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
FILE - A soldier orders a drink at an underground cafe, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
FILE A man drives his car on a street in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
People lit candles in memory of people killed by Russian shelling last Thursday, in the Orthodox church in Vinnytsia, Ukraine, Sunday, July 17, 2022. Russian missiles struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday, killing at least 23 people and injuring more than 100 others, Ukrainian officials said. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
FILE The mother of 40-year-old Volodymyr Miroshnychenko who was killed on the frontlines of Marinka, weeps during his funeral procession at a cemetery in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, Friday, July 15, 2022. Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the besieged eastern Donetsk region are bracing themselves for the possibility that they will have to evacuate. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
HANNA ARHIROVA and CARA ANNA
·4 min read

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine Sunday as a funeral was held for a 4-year-old girl killed in an earlier deadly strike elsewhere in the country.

Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when a Russian missile struck the city of Vinnytsia in central Ukraine on Thursday. At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys aged 7 and 8. More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza's mother, who remains in an intensive care unit in grave condition.

"I didn’t know Liza, but no person can go through this with calm," priest Vitalii Holoskevych said, bursting into tears as Liza's body lay in a coffin with flowers and teddy bears in the 18th century Transfiguration Cathedral in Vinnytsia.

‘’We know that evil cannot win,’ he said, his voice trembling.

On Sunday, more Russian missiles struck industrial facilities in the strategic southern city of Mykolaiv, a key shipbuilding center in the estuary of the Southern Bug river. There was no immediate information about casualties.

Mykolaiv has faced regular Russian missile strikes in recent weeks as the Russians have sought to soften Ukrainian defenses.

The Russian military has declared a goal to cut off Ukraine's entire Black Sea coast all the way to the Romanian border. If successful, such an effort would deal a crushing blow to the Ukrainian economy and trade and allow Moscow to secure a land bridge to Moldova's separatist region of Transnistria, which hosts a Russian military base.

Early in the campaign, the Ukrainian forces fended off Russian attempts to capture Mykolaiv, which sits near the Black Sea Coast between Russia-occupied Crimea and the main Ukrainian port of Odesa.

Since then, the Russian troops have halted their attempts to advance in the city but have continued to pummel both Mykolaiv and Odesa with regular missile strikes.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that Russian missiles destroyed a depot for anti-ship Harpoon missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO allies, a claim that couldn't be independently confirmed.

The Russians also sought to reinforce their positions in the Kherson region near Crimea and part of the northern Zaporizhzhia region that they seized in the opening stage of the conflict, fearing a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The British Defense Ministry said Sunday that Russia is moving manpower and equipment between Kherson, Mariupol and Zaporizhzhia. It said the Russians also are increasing their security measures around Melitopol.

It added: “Given the pressures on Russian manpower, the reinforcement of the south whilst the fight for the Donbas continues indicates the seriousness with which Russian commanders view the threat.”

For now, the Russian military has focused its efforts on trying to take control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where the most capable and well-equipped Ukrainian forces are located.

Ukraine says its forces still retain control of two small villages in the Luhansk region, one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas, and are successfully fending off Russian attempts to advance deeper into the second one, the Donetsk region.

The Ukrainian military's General Staff said Sunday that Ukrainian troops thwarted Russian attempts to advance toward Sloviansk, the key Ukrainian stronghold in Donetsk, and other attacks elsewhere in the region.

During a visit to the front lines Saturday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu issued an order "to further intensify the actions of units in all operational areas."

The Russian military said it has struck Ukrainian troops and artillery positions in Donbas in the latest series of strikes, including a U.S.-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launcher. The Russian claims couldn't be independently verified.

While focusing on Donbas, the Russians hit areas all across the country with missile strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians not to fall for Russia’s attempts to scare them with warnings of horrendous missile attacks to come, which he said were aimed at dividing Ukrainian society.

“It’s clear that no Russian missiles or artillery will be able to break our unity or lead us away from our path” toward a democratic, independent Ukraine,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation. “And it is also clear that Ukrainian unity cannot be broken by lies or intimidation, fakes or conspiracy theories.”

In the Kharkiv region, at least three civilians were killed and three more were injured Saturday in a pre-dawn Russian strike on the city of Chuhuiv, which is only 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the Russian border, the police said.

Lyudmila Krekshina, who lives in the apartment building that was hit, said a husband and wife were killed, and also an elderly man who lived on the ground floor.

Another resident said she was lucky to have survived.

“I was going to run and hide in the bathroom. I didn’t make it and that’s what saved me,” said Valentina Bushuyeva. Pointing up at her destroyed apartment, she said: “There’s the bathroom — explosion. Kitchen — half a room. And I survived because I stayed put.”

___

Anna reported from Pokrovsk, Ukraine.

____

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • LeAnn Rimes took off her 'superhuman' celebrity cape a decade ago to focus on her mental health. She hasn't looked back.

    Rimes said early fame caused her to "override my humanness" and contributed to anxiety and depression. Seeking treatment, she said, changed her life.

  • U.S. Navy ship again sails near disputed S. China Sea islands

    BEIJING (Reuters) -A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed near the disputed Spratly Islands on Saturday, the U.S. Navy said, its second such "freedom of navigation" operation in a week in the South China Sea. On Wednesday, China's military said it had "driven away" the same ship, the USS Benfold, when it sailed near the disputed Paracel Islands. The United States regularly carries out what it calls freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea, challenging what it says are restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China and other claimants.

  • Travis Scott Helps Stormi, 4, Create a Volcano in Science Experiment Filmed by Mom Kylie Jenner

    The rapper and his preschooler worked on the fun experiment while the Kylie Cosmetics founder filmed and cheered them on

  • Chances of a Vladimir Putin assassination is "wishful thinking" says UK defence chief

    The UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not well or could be assassinated is just “wishful thinking”.

  • Kristin Cavallari shares her muscle-building exercise routine: 'Heaviest weights I've ever done'

    "The Hills" alum said she feels stronger than ever now that she is working with a personal trainer.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Canadian judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins gold at Zagreb Grand Prix

    ZAGREB, Croatia — Canada's Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard won the gold medal in the women's under-63-kilogram category Saturday at the Zagreb Grand Prix judo tournament. The Montreal native was awarded gold after her final opponent, Colombian Anriquelis Barrios, withdrew with an injury. Beauchemin-Pinard beat Brazil’s Ketleyn Quadros in the semifinals after scoring a waza-ari a minute and 20 seconds into the bout and hanging on for the win. The Canadian booked her place in the semis with preliminar

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Raptors legend Vince Carter the latest to weigh in on Chris Broussard's controversial Toronto comments

    Carter said Toronto is not an awkward city for African-Americans and called Broussard's comments disappointing.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.