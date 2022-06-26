Russia strikes Kyiv hours after Putin rushed to Kremlin

Kyiv

Russian missiles hit an apartment block in central Kyiv for the first time since April on Sunday, hours after Vladimir Putin's motorcade was seen speeding into the Kremlin late on Saturday night.

Ukrainian rescue services pulled a 7-year-old girl from the part-destroyed building. Her father was reported to have been killed and her mother injured.

Residents were woken at dawn as four rockets slammed into the Artem industrial complex and an adjacent block of flats in the city centre. A video on Twitter showed smoke billowing over Kyiv.

"I heard four explosions, the first not too loud, the last three very loud, rattling the windows," said Oleg Bobkov, 38, a construction worker, who was in a nearby apartment block. "I fled down to the basement."

The wail of missile sirens has become background noise in Kyiv over the past couple of months as life has returned to a semblance of normality after Russia shifted its focus to the eastern Donbas region, hundreds of miles away.

Despite the damage to numerous apartment blocks and daily funerals for killed soldiers, thousands of people who fled the initial Russian invasion have returned to the capital.

Touring the missile strike site on Sunday, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor, accused Vladimir Putin of committing genocide.

"Vladimir Putin finds any reason to attack Kyiv," he said. "Why does he want to kill civilians? It is genocide."

Kyiv - REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Kyiv - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Vitali Klitschko - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Video footage from Moscow, reportedly shot at 11pm on Saturday, showed Mr Putin's motorcade of six black cars speeding through empty Moscow streets and into the Kremlin. The reason for his late-night trip is unclear.

Earlier that day he had met his key ally Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian President, and promised to send him missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

Some analysts suggest that Sunday's missile attack on Kyiv may have been in retaliation for the delivery of high-precision rockets to Ukraine from the West, which reportedly arrived a few days ago.

Story continues

Motorcade rushing to the Kremlin at 23:00 local time in Moscow. (About 1 hour ago) pic.twitter.com/0qHe3uCRw4 — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) June 25, 2022

Russian missiles also hit targets north of Kyiv on Saturday, and there were reports of further strikes on Sunday. Russia's defence ministry said it had hit Ukrainian military training centres.

The Artem factory, a sprawling office block and machine plant, was built in Soviet times and has manufactured missiles.

However, locals said that the building now serves mainly as the company's corporate headquarters and that it diversified long ago into civilian electronics manufacturing.

When the complex was last hit in late April, the attack appeared to be timed to coincide with a visit to Kyiv by António Guterres, the UN secretary-general.