Russia says 'no concrete results yet' in talks to free Brittney Griner: Ukraine updates

Jorge L. Ortiz and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
Russian officials acknowledged Thursday that discussions involving possible release of WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner have taken place but said they should be not be conducted on a public stage.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the talks have brought "no concrete result yet.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, asked about the U.S. announcement replied that prisoner swaps were typically negotiated behind the scenes. He also emphasized that “no agreements have been finalized.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday the U.S. had put a "substantial proposal on the table weeks ago" that would free Griner and fellow American Paul Whelan. Blinken did not reveal details of the possible prisoner swap, but CNN reported the U.S. offered Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer nicknamed "The Merchant of Death."

Griner, 31, was arrested on drug-related charges at a Moscow airport in February after cannabis oil was found in her luggage. She has pleaded guilty to a drug charge that could result in a 10-year prison sentence.

Latest developments:

►Russian forces on Thursday launched massive missile strikes on Ukraine’s Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, areas that haven’t been targeted in weeks.

►Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south.

►Ukraine celebrated Statehood Day, a national holiday created after the invasion began. “Restless morning again – missile terror. We will not give up," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. "We will not be intimidated. Ukraine is an independent, free, indivisible state. And it will always be so."

Russian missiles strike regions that had been spared in recent months

Kyiv regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram that a settlement in the Vyshgorod district of the region was targeted early Thursday; an “infrastructure object” was hit. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any casualties. Chernihiv governor Vyacheslav Chaus at the same time reported that multiple missiles were fired from the territory of Belarus at the Honcharivska community.

Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions months ago, failing to capture either. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east, Denis Pushilin, publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate Russian cities founded by the Russian people — Kyiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk.”

Meanwhile, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, also came under a barrage of shelling overnight, its mayor Ihor Terekhov said. The southern city of Mykolaiv was fired at as well, with one person sustaining injuries.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Russia says no deal yet in Brittney Griner case

