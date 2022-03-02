As Russia steps up assault, Ukrainians beat weary path to safety

Krisztina Than and Alicja Ptak
·4 min read
Ukrainian men carry their equipment towards the border as they return to Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion, in Medyka

By Krisztina Than and Alicja Ptak

TISZABECS, Hungary/Rzeszow, Poland (Reuters) - Thousands of people fleeing fierce fighting in Ukraine streamed across central European border crossings on Wednesday as Russian troops bombarded Ukrainian cities and looked poised to advance on the embattled capital, Kyiv.

Western nations raced to supply humanitarian and military aid while piling pressure on a Russian economy already reeling under sanctions, with U.S. President Joe Biden warning Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader had "no idea what's coming".

With initial Russian failures to capture major cities, Western analysts have said Moscow appeared to shifted tactics, including devastating shelling of built-up areas to subdue stubborn resistance.

The United Nations has estimated that close to 700,000 people have fled to neighbouring countries since the invasion began in what the UN Refugee Agency has warned looks set to become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century.

Nearly a week into the invasion, which Putin has called "a special military operation", the flood of fleeing people showed few signs of easing.

At Tiszabecs, on Hungary's border with Ukraine, Julia from Kyiv cradled a baby heavily bundled against the cold and wearing a woolen cap with animal ears. She told of leaving behind her husband to fight, and of three friends who were killed in a missile attack the day she left.

"I spent the night in the basement and then we moved on foot to the railway station," the 32-year-old said. "If there were no children with me I would have stayed with my husband."

Across central Europe, where memories of Moscow's dominance in the wake of World War Two run deep, thousands of volunteers converged on the borders, bringing food, clothes and blankets.

Most refugees have crossed into the European Union - membership of which Ukraine aspires to - in eastern Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary and northern Romania. Authorities have set up tents to provide medical aid and process asylum papers.

RYE SOUP AND SIM CARDS

At the train station in Przemysl, a town of about 60,000 just west of Medyka, Poland's busiest border crossing, volunteers handed out free cookies, beverages and sweets, as well as hot meals such as rye soup and schnitzel to the thousands awaiting onward transport across Europe.

Dozens of folding beds pitched temporarily inside offered rest for some, exhausted by long hours on war-time roads and long queues to cross the border. Others could make use of the free SIM cards and strollers on offer.

Local officials in Przemysl said they were working to set up humanitarian centres on the Ukrainian side of the border to more quickly provide food and medial assistance to the people stuck in long lines to cross.

As the EU sought to absorb the hundreds of thousands displaced by a war on its doorstep, many train operators offered free travel for the refugees, while fees for crossing the Oresund bridge, connecting Denmark and Sweden, were waived for cars from Ukraine.

Low cost carrier WIZZ Air said it would provide 100,000 free seats to refugees on short-haul flights leaving Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania in March.

Late on Tuesday evening in central Warsaw, a shopping mall was packed with people speaking Ukrainian and buying budget clothes.

About half of the refugees entering Poland are children and Polish public TV said it would start streaming programmes for Ukrainian children on Wednesday and was working on dubbing Polish kids shows into Ukrainian.

In Poland, whose Ukrainian community of around 1 million is the region's largest, the government said more than 450,000 arrivals had crossed the border so far, while Romanian border police data showed 118,000 Ukrainians had crossed there.

Mixed in among the fleeing Ukrainian women and children - men of conscription age are obliged to stay and help in the defence - are many of the thousands of foreigners who were studying or working in Ukraine as the invasion began.

Around 250 Indian students who fled into Romania through the Romanian checkpoint at Siret were spending Tuesday night in a shelter improvised in a sports gymnasium in the town of Voluntari, near the capital Bucharest.

"I have many Ukrainian friends left there and I'm really sad for them," said Aman Sharma, 20, an Indian medical student who fled from Chernivtsi in western Ukraine.

"My last words were 'take care'. I don't know if I'll be able to meet them again or not."

(Additional reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Justyna Pawlak and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Anna Luiza Ilie and Octav Ganea in Bucharest; Writing by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Actress Lee Young-ae donates 100 million won in support of Ukrainian war victims

    Lee Young-ae is best known for her role in the 2003 drama Dae Jang Geum (Jewel In The Palace).

  • Ukraine Receives Over $7M in Crypto Donations After Airdrop Announcement

    It is currently unknown what the airdrop entails, although Ukraine’s tax office announced there will be no tax on captured Russian tanks.

  • Ukrainian Teacher Speaks Out After Photos of Her Injuries Became a Haunting Symbol of the War

    "I never thought that this would truly happen in this lifetime,” Olena Kurilo said after her home was bombed in Chuguiv, Ukraine

  • Mood darkens in Moscow as Putin presses Ukraine war, but West still largely blamed

    Even with the cratering ruble, Hollywood movies on hold and snarled metro payments, Putin still holds sway among many Russians despite sanctions.

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • The lethal Fred VanVleet-Pascal Siakam PnR

    In the first edition of Spotlight, Samson Folk breaks down why the Raptors' duo of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet form one of the trickiest pick-and-roll combinations in the NBA and how they've been giving defences fits all season.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?