Russia steals bones of national icon Potemkin from Kherson grave

Russian forces have stolen the body of Grigory Potemkin, the 18th-century prince, from its grave in Kherson and claimed they are “protecting” the remains of one of their national heroes.

A special team was sent to the majestic St Catherine’s Cathedral to remove the bones of Potemkin, the long-term lover of Catherine the Great who persuaded her to annex Crimea in 1783.

When Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February, he referenced Potemkin: it was Potemkin who led the colonisation of southern Ukraine, founding Kherson and Odesa as he pushed the frontiers of Russia’s empire west to the Black Sea.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of the Kherson region, said that the body of the prince had been disinterred for its own safety.

Hundreds of civilians have already been sent across the Dnieper River as Ukraine’s forces advance on the right bank.

Mr Saldo said on local TV: “We have taken the remains of the prince from St Catherine’s Cathedral to the left bank – let me see not only Kherson but all of the region, if you forgive me this turn of phrase. We will bring him and all the relics back to where they belong.”

Potemkin’s remains were kept in a small black bag in his coffin, with the bones carefully numbered.

Footage from Kherson over the weekend showed several statues missing from their plinths in the city centre, including a monument to Potemkin erected in 2003.

Simon Sebag Montefiore, the historian, said that Potemkin would have “loathed Putin’s primitive, cruel nationalism”. He continued on Twitter:

So what will Putin do w the stolen body of Serenissimus Prince Potemkin of Taurida? Tho Potemkin wld have loathed Putin’s primitive cruel nationalism,

I predict a plangent imperial TV extravaganza when Putin will bury Potemkin in a flashy new Moscow tomb & promote his war 4/4 pic.twitter.com/AH7tw3KCO1 — S Sebag Montefiore (@simonmontefiore) October 26, 2022

Kirill Stremousov, another Russia-appointed official, sought to deny the suggestions, insisting that there was no immediate threat of a ground invasion of Kherson.

He said: “We are saving the heritage – not from Nazis entering the city, but from shelling which has got so chaotic lately that it can hit anything these days, from museums to schools and hospitals.”

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, said Kyiv gave little credence to reports that Russian forces, unlike the residents, are about to retreat from Kherson.

“I don’t see Russians running away from Kherson,” he told Italy’s Corriere Della Serra newspaper.

“This is a ruse. I’m not at liberty to disclose everything, but this is a ruse to get us to move our troops from other hotspots to here.”

Ukrainian police in the Kherson region said that Russian soldiers have moved into residential buildings in several towns, including Kherson, that have been left vacant after the local puppet government ordered an evacuation.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s Channel 24 quoted unnamed Ukrainian intelligence officials saying that the Russians in recent days forcibly removed at least 2,000 people to Russia-occupied Crimea.

The unnamed official described the evacuation as abduction, saying that many of the evacuees were children who had been taken from their families by force.