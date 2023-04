Russia seizes Bakhmutka River's west bank, says UK defence ministry

(Reuters) - Russia has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River, endangering a key Ukraine supply route, in its push to regain control of the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, the British defence ministry said on Friday.

"Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre ... Ukraine's key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened," the ministry said on Twitter in a regular bulletin.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)