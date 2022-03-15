Russia seeks 13-year prison sentence for Kremlin foe Navalny

·3 min read
  • In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny waves to journalists and supporters via a video link, as he stands next to his wife Yulia and his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
    1/4

    Russia Navalny

    In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny waves to journalists and supporters via a video link, as he stands next to his wife Yulia and his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks via a video link, as he stands next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny opened Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the penal colony where he faces another lengthy prison term, a further step in a yearlong, multi-pronged crackdown on Russia's most ardent Kremlin critic, his allies and other dissenting voices. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
    2/4

    Russia Navalny

    In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks via a video link, as he stands next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny opened Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the penal colony where he faces another lengthy prison term, a further step in a yearlong, multi-pronged crackdown on Russia's most ardent Kremlin critic, his allies and other dissenting voices. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Journalists take pictures from a TV monitor showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaking via a video link during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
    3/4

    Russia Navalny

    Journalists take pictures from a TV monitor showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaking via a video link during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen via a video link, as he embraces his wife Yulia standing next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
    4/4

    Russia Navalny

    In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen via a video link, as he embraces his wife Yulia standing next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny waves to journalists and supporters via a video link, as he stands next to his wife Yulia and his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks via a video link, as he stands next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny opened Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at the penal colony where he faces another lengthy prison term, a further step in a yearlong, multi-pronged crackdown on Russia's most ardent Kremlin critic, his allies and other dissenting voices. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
Journalists take pictures from a TV monitor showing Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaking via a video link during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)
In this image provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen via a video link, as he embraces his wife Yulia standing next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A new trial against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has opened at the penal colony where he already is serving a prison term. Navalny is charged with fraud and contempt of court in the trial that opened on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Denis Kaminev)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian authorities are seeking a 13-year prison sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a trial Kremlin critics see as an attempt to keep President Vladimir Putin's most ardent foe in prison for as long as possible.

Navalny, who is already serving 2 1/2 years in a penal colony east of Moscow, has been charged with fraud and contempt of court. The prosecution accuses him of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge during a previous trial. Navalny has rejected the allegations as politically motivated.

In their closing arguments on Tuesday, the prosecution asked for 13 years in a maximum security prison for the anti-corruption crusader and a 1.2 million-ruble (roughly $10,700) fine. It wasn't immediately clear if Navalny is expected to serve this sentence concurrently with his current one or on top of it.

Navalny's top ally, Leonid Volkov, who has left Russia where he is facing multiple criminal cases himself, claimed Tuesday in a Facebook post that the authorities want the politician to remain in prison “until the end of life of one of the two people — Navalny himself or Vladimir Putin.”

After the prosecution's closing arguments, the judge announced a brief recess before hearing the defense's statements.

The trial, which opened exactly a month ago, unfolded in a makeshift courtroom in the prison colony hours away from Moscow where Navalny is serving a sentence for parole violations. Navalny's supporters have criticized the authorities' decision to move the proceedings there from a courthouse in Moscow, saying it has effectively limited access to the proceedings for the media and supporters.

Navalny, 45, has appeared at hearings wearing prison garb and made several elaborate speeches during the trial, decrying the charges against him as bogus.

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 immediately upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months convalescing from a poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, a claim Russian officials vehemently denied. Shortly after the arrest, a court sentenced him to 2 1/2 years in prison over the parole violations stemming from a 2014 suspended sentence in a fraud case that Navalny insists was politically driven.

Following Navalny’s imprisonment, authorities unleashed a sweeping crackdown on his associates and supporters. His closest allies have left Russia after facing multiple criminal charges, and his Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of nearly 40 regional offices were outlawed as extremist — a designation that exposes people involved to prosecution.

Last month, Russian officials added Navalny and a number of his associates to a state registry of extremists and terrorists.

Several criminal cases have been launched against Navalny individually, leading his associates to suggest the Kremlin intends to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

Members of Navalny’s defense team have complained they were not allowed to bring cellphones or laptops containing case files into the courtroom at the penal colony.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Taiwan air force Mirage fighter lost, pilot ejects safely

    Taiwan’s air force said one of its French-made Mirage 2000 fighter jets appears to have been lost off the island’s east coast, but the pilot has been rescued after parachuting to safety. The air force said Lt. Col. Huang Chung-kai ejected at around 11:30 a.m. (0330 GMT) Monday after reporting mechanical trouble. Huang had taken off about one hour earlier from Taitung Air Base on a routine training mission, the air force said.

  • Russian oligarch says he's 'appalled' by British police as squatters occupy London mansion for nearly 20 hours

    A group of activists broke into a house said to belong to Oleg Deripaska on Monday, saying they wanted it to house Ukrainian refugees.

  • Who is Marina Ovsyannikova, the 'missing' editor who protested live on Russian TV?

    TV editor Marina Ovsyannikova protested against the invasion of Ukraine on live Russian news.

  • Speedskater Weidemann to miss World Cup final after positive COVID-19 test

    CALGARY — Canadian speedskater Isabelle Weidemann has withdrawn from this weekend's World Cup final in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Speed Skating Canada said Weidemann underwent multiple tests over the week, but her cycle threshold values were too low to enter the bubble environment in Heerenveen for the competition. The 26-year old from Ottawa was slated to race in the women’s 1,500 metres and 3,000 metres at this final international event of the season. She currently si

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • All-Black hockey game will celebrate the past and inspire the future: task force chair

    A piece of Nova Scotia's hockey history will be celebrated in Dartmouth, N.S. this weekend as two all-Black hockey teams hit the ice. The two sides will meet Saturday night to commemorate a game in the 1920s between the Truro Victorias and the Africville Seasides of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes. Speaking with the CBC's Tom Murphy on Friday, Dean Smith, the chair of Hockey Nova Scotia's diversity and inclusion task force said the original game was a "fierce battle." "Many people are

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.