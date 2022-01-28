Russia says it wants peace but has 'gun on the table' - U.S. envoy

Robin Emmott
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan walks out of the Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia says it does not want war but has placed a "gun on the table" in its negotiations with the United States by massing troops on Ukraine's borders, U.S. Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Friday.

In an online briefing from Moscow, Sullivan described the buildup of tens of thousands of Russian troops as "extraordinary" and said it could not be explained as an ordinary military exercise or exercises.

"It's the equivalent of if you and I were having a discussion or a negotiation. If I put a gun on the table and say that I come in peace, that's threatening," Sullivan told reporters. "And that's what we see now."

"We hope that the Russian government is true to its word, and does not plan to, and will not, further invade Ukraine. But the facts suggest that it has the present ability to do that," he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/we-dont-want-wars-russia-sends-less-hawkish-message-ukraine-2022-01-28Lavrov told Russian radio stations earlier on Friday that Moscow was not seeking war.

Sullivan said Washington was now waiting for Russia's response to written documents by the United States and NATO sketching a diplomatic path out of the Ukraine crisis, and urged Russia to withdraw troops from near Ukraine's borders.

He said those documents contained ways to calm the crisis with proposals for greater transparency around military drills in Europe, as well as on Ukrainian arms sales.

"We've addressed the possibility of reciprocal transparency measures with the Russian government, including on offensive weapons systems in Ukraine, as well as measures to increase confidence regarding military exercises and manoeuvres in Europe," Sullivan said.

He said he hoped phone conversations or a physical meeting between American and Russian diplomats could then follow, reiterating that diplomacy was the only way forward.

Sullivan also said economic sanctions on Russia after an invasion of Ukraine would be just one part of the West's response.

Other measures would include export controls and greater defence of allies in Europe, and the United States would also prevent the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany from operating, he said.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia says it won't start a war as Ukraine tensions mount

    MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's top diplomat said Friday that Moscow will not start a war in Ukraine but warned that it wouldn't allow the West to trample on its security interests, amid fears it is planning to invade its neighbor. U.S. President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s leader a day earlier that there is a “distinct possibility” that Russia could take military action against the former Soviet state in February. “There won't be a war as far as it depends on the Russian Federation, we don't want a war,”

  • Roofers and bar staff among close-proximity jobs ‘most likely to be unjabbed’

    Headteachers, GPs and police officers are least likely to be unvaccinated.

  • Pentagon IDs units put on alert; White House wonders if Russia is serious on diplomacy: What we know

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki says it isn't clear if Russia is serious about diplomacy. Here's what's happening in Ukraine-Russia conflict.

  • EU launches WTO action against China over Lithuania dispute

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and China on Thursday stepped up their diplomatic dispute as the EU took a spat over exports problems for member state Lithuania to world trade's governing body, and accused Beijing of seeking to undermine the 27-nation bloc's single market. China retorted that the EU should “distinguish right from wrong.” It said Brussels should get Lithuania to stick to diplomatic relations based on the “one-China” principle at the expense of Taiwan, which Beijing considers p

  • Tucker Carlson Flips Out Over Biden’s Vow To Appoint Black Woman To Supreme Court

    The Fox News personality scoffed that the “obvious choice” would be Bridget Floyd, the sister of George Floyd.

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba