Russia says Ukraine thwarting progress by seeking to involve NATO

·2 min read
Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov and Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Kazakbayev meet in Moscow

(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's attempt to secure direct NATO help in the conflict between their countries was not helping talks between the two sides.

"Constant angry statements from Mr Zelenskiy do not increase optimism," Lavrov told reporters on Saturday.

In particular, he mentioned Zelenskiy's strong criticism of the Western military alliance on Friday for refusing to intervene in the conflict by preventing Russian missiles and warplanes using Ukrainian airspace.

"My question is: If he is so upset that NATO has not intervened on his behalf as he hoped, then he expects to resolve the conflict by involving NATO in all this, and not through talks?" Lavrov said.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was open to talks with Lavrov, but only if they were "meaningful".

Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on Feb. 24, in what it calls a "special military operation".

Wary of being dragged into Moscow's war on its neighbour, NATO on Friday turned down Zelenskiy's appeal to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, prompting the Ukrainian president to say that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations from Moscow and Kyiv have held two rounds of talks, the latest on Thursday, after which they said they had agreed on the need to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, but not much else.

Lavrov said Moscow was ready for a third round, but had not received new dates from the Ukrainian side, which he said was inventing pretexts to delay the process.

The Kremlin said on Friday that progress in the negotiations would depend on Kyiv's reaction to Moscow's position on how to end the war, which had been conveyed to Ukraine on Thursday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Louise Heavens and Kevin Liffey)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Ex-NHL superstar Ilya Kovalchuk selling New Jersey mansion for $15 million

    Ilya Kovalchuk's mansion is on the market for a cool $15 million.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Another reason to love Cristiano Ronaldo besides his football skills

    Here’s why Ronaldo has one of the biggest hearts in all of sport.

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • How long it took Scottie Barnes to learn ‘O Canada’

    Scottie Barnes addressed reporters after the Toronto Raptors fell to the Orlando Magic. The rookie talked about making do without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, how to execute against a zone defence, and how long it took him to learn the Canadian national anthem. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.