Russia says Moskva cruiser has sunk after reported Ukrainian missile strike

Pjotr Sauer and Julian Borger
·1 min read
<span>Photograph: Russian Defence Ministry/EPA</span>
Russia initially denied reports that warship sank and claimed fires had been extinguished


Russia’s flagship cruiser Moskva has sunk in “stormy seas” while being towed to a port in the Black Sea, the Russian defence ministry has announced.

The Ukrainian southern military command claimed late on Thursday to have struck the Moskva with Neptune anti-ship missiles, causing it to start sinking and forcing the crew to abandon ship.

Russia’s defence ministry initially denied reports that it had sunk and claimed the fires had been extinguished. Four Russian ships that had gone to the Moskva’s rescue were being hampered by stormy weather and by ammunition blowing up onboard, it said.

But late on Friday, the ministry said in a statement: “The cruiser ship Moskva lost its stability when it was towed to the port because of the damage to the ship’s hull that it received during the fire from the detonation of ammunition. In stormy sea conditions, the ship sank”

The apparent attack and sinking of the flagship – 50 days after Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine – represents a symbolic blow to the Kremlin. The Moskva was the pride of Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet and the most prestigious vessel involved in the war against Ukraine.

More details soon…

