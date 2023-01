Russia says it killed over 600 Ukrainian soldiers in rocket attack

(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had had killed more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a massive rocket strike on buildings in eastern Ukraine temporarily housing Ukrainian forces.

It said the strike on Kramatorsk was revenge for Ukraine's deadly attack earlier this year on a Russian barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region controlled by Moscow's forces.

Reuters could not immediately verify the defence ministry's assertion.

