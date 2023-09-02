Russia risks dividing its forces to stop Ukrainian breakthrough, says UK

Rescuers work at a site of building damaged in the night by Russian drone attack near Kyiv (via REUTERS)

Russia risks dividing its forces as it seeks to prevent a Ukrainian breakthrough in the country’s south, the UK Ministry of Defence says.

In its latest intelligence update, the MoD said Ukrainian forces continued to take offensive action on the Orikhiv axis in southern Ukraine, with units reaching the first Russian main defensive line.

“Russian forces, primarily composed of the 58th combined arms army and Russian airborne forces elements, seek to halt the Ukrainian counteroffensive whilst maintaining their own offensive on the northern axis around Kupiansk,” said the ministry’s update, posted on social media site X.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 02 September 2023



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/2fmbkCBLNs — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 2, 2023

It comes after Ukraine launched successful drone assault on an airfield in Russia on Friday.

Satellite images show damage to the site, where Moscow’s GRU special forces are housed.

The 20-strong drone attack hit several £60million warplanes, with at least two of them being destroyed, according to reports.

The workhorse IL-76 craft can transport more than 100 heavily armed troops at a time.

It is a major blow to Russia’s ability to bolster its front lines with reinforcements as Ukraine presses on with a breakthrough counter-offensive.

Kyiv’s attacks on Russian territory are continuing. Overnight, its drones targeted three western regions - Moscow, Kursk and Belgorod.

Moscow airports briefly halted flights but no major damage or injuries were reported, according to Russian officials.

It is believed that Kyiv’s forces are poised to make a major push through Russian lines in the south and cut off links to Moscow’s Crimea supply lines.