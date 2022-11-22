Russia resuming bomber, submarine patrols near North America after pause: Norad

·2 min read

OTTAWA — Russia has started sending long-range bombers back over the Arctic toward North American airspace following a short-lived pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine, according to a senior Canadian military official.

Russian submarines are also operating off both coasts as Moscow seeks to demonstrate its ability to strike Canada and the United States, said Lt.-Gen. Alain Pelletier, the deputy commander of the North American Aerospace Defence Command.

"We have seen a reduction this year, especially since the Feb. 24 illegal invasion of Ukraine by Russia. However, some of those activities have now resumed," Pelletier told the Senate defence committee on Monday.

"The activities are not only limited to the long-range aviation. Russia uses its submarines now both on the Atlantic coast and the Pacific coast to actually demonstrate its strategic capabilities and to present a threat to North America."

While Pelletier did not give more specific details, Norad officials announced last month that two long-range Russian bombers were intercepted by American fighter jets after approaching Alaska. The bombers did not enter North American airspace before leaving.

Pelletier and other defence officials also confirmed that Canada and the U.S. have started to work on modernizing Norad, the shared early-warning system that comprises North America's first line of defence against a foreign attack by air.

The Liberal government announced in June that Ottawa plans to invest $4.9 billion over six years and $40 billion over the next 20 years to upgrade the system in co-operation with Washington, D.C.

That includes replacing the string of 1980s-era radars in Canada’s north that form the backbone of this country’s contribution to Norad with more modern systems that can see farther and detect and track new types of weapons.

"We're at the very early stages," Defence Department official Jonathan Quinn said. "The announcement was in June, but we are setting up detailed plans with milestones, setting up project offices here at National Defence headquarters to advance the specific initiatives."

This comes as Russia and China, in particular, have started flexing their muscles in the Arctic and developing new weapons that can more easily strike North America, including cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons that fly extremely fast.

Yet while research and development on new radars and other equipment to find and stop such weapons is advancing quickly, Quinn told the committee that it will be some time before they are in the field.

Canada and the U.S. will be forced to rely on the threat of retaliation to prevent such attacks until then, Quinn added.

"During the gap period, we would be relying probably a little bit more heavily than we would like on the deterrence by punishment until we kind of reinforce those North American defences to bolster the defence deterrence by denial," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • US VP Harris flying to Philippine island near disputed sea

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to a western Philippines island province at the edge of the South China Sea on Tuesday to amplify America’s support to its treaty ally and underline U.S. interest in freedom of navigation in the disputed waters, where it has repeatedly chastised China for belligerent actions. A new confrontation erupted in the contested waterway ahead of her visit when the Philippine navy alleged a Chinese coast guard vessel had forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris as Filipino sailors were towing it to their island.

  • Newsroom Ready: Toronto Argonauts hold off Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 in wild Grey Cup finish

    The Toronto Argonauts thwarted the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' bid for a Grey Cup three-peat with a 24-23 win in Regina. The final minutes of the 109th Grey Cup featured a blocked field goal by each team.

  • The Story Behind the Shocking ‘Dead to Me’ Finale Twist

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/NetflixDuring its three seasons on Netflix, Dead to Me has made a comedically ominous catchphrase out of the words, “I have to tell you something.” The show’s world is filled with secrets—accidental murders, secret twins, hidden substance abuse issues… The list is unending. It was only natural that when it came time to end the show, those same words were echoing in showrunner Liz Feldman’s mind.Dead to Me observes two women forming a deep frie

  • Ice Balls Form Along Lake Superior as Frigid Wind Chills Grip Northern Wisconsin

    Mounds of ice balls accumulated along the shoreline of Lake Superior in Ashland, Wisconsin, on November 19, as the National Weather Service (NWS) said wind chills in the area were as low as -13 degrees Fahrenheit.Photographer Cheryl Koval, who lives in Ashland on the shore of Lake Superior, captured the footage over three consecutive days. She regularly posts videos showcasing seasonal variations and wildlife in the region.The NWS reported on the process in which ice balls develop two years ago, saying “lake-effect snow combines with the cold temperatures to form a layer of floating slush that wave action sculpts into spheres,” which then wash onto the shore and freeze solid. Credit: Cheryl Koval via Storyful

  • Canada needs to take a harder line on 'evil authoritarian regimes' like China: senator

    Following claims that Chinese agents interfered in recent Canadian elections and stole industry secrets from Hydro-Québec, Conservative Sen. Leo Housakos is calling on the Canadian government to take a much harder line against China — a country he describes as "an evil authoritarian regime." Housakos has introduced a bill, S-237, that would establish a foreign influence registry in Canada — a system that would compel agents working on behalf of a foreign government to either register their inter

  • B.C. government to bring in rental changes, supply laws to boost housing

    VICTORIA — The British Columbia government has introduced sweeping changes to boost the housing supply, and while local governments say they want to do their part, they're concerned about effects the laws will have on their communities. Jen Ford, the president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities, which represents local governments in the province, said the legislation leaves unanswered questions. "The complex challenges fuelling B.C.’s housing crisis require an effective and constructive partner

  • Ukraine-Russia news – live: Kyiv evacuates Kherson as winter approaches amid blackouts

    Ukrainian grid says ‘resilience and courage’ needed to survive colder months

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Suggs nails 3, Magic beat Bulls 108-107 after blowing lead

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs nailed a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 108-107 after blowing a 19-point lead Friday night. The Magic led by 19 in the third quarter, only to see the Bulls tie it early in the fourth. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic had a chance to seal a win against his former team, but he missed two free throws with Chicago up 107-105 with 12.2 seconds remaining. The Magic got the rebound. Suggs dribbled up the right side, spun, stepped b

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 33 points and 12 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 22 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawks. While Young was taking the inbound pass with 3.8 seconds to go and the score tied at 122-all, Griffin had the awareness to run behind the d