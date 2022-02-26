Russia restricting Facebook access claiming social media platform censors local media

Russia has restricted access to Facebook, claiming the social media giant has censored Russian media amid the Ukraine conflict.

In a statement sent to several published outlets, the country's ministry of communications said Facebook "violated the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens" by censoring Russian outlets.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Nick Clegg, the vice president of global affairs for Facebook parent company Meta, said the company refused orders by Russian authorities to stop independent fact-checking and labelling of content posted to Facebook by the media organizations.

"Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organize for action," said Clegg in his statement confirming Russia had restricted their services. "We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening and organize."

On Saturday, the New York Times reports Russian authorities warned tech companies including Meta, Apple, Google and TikTok to set up legal entities in the country by the end of the month to abide by a new law.

According to the report, legal experts believe if the companies comply, it will make them more vulnerable to the demands of government censors.

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, misinformation on social media has spread rampantly.

Some imagery claims to show Russian fighter jets being shot down or Ukrainians dodging for cover in their own homes. Some are real, horrifying images of this war, while others had been lurking on the internet for years.

