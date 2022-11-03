Russia reportedly discusses nukes in Ukraine, Monarch butterflies use FedEx: 5 Things podcast

Taylor Wilson, USA TODAY
·8 min read

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Russian generals reportedly discuss using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russia is trying to reverse its fortunes on the battlefield. Plus, USA TODAY national correspondent Rick Jervis talks about the dire situation facing migrants bused around the country, we consider what graphic video of deaths tells us about desensitization to trauma, USA TODAY national correspondent Marc Ramirez looks at how transgender youths and their families have to uproot their lives and monarch butterflies are being shipped to Texas to help speed up migration.

Podcasts: True crime, in-depth interviews and more USA TODAY podcasts right here.

Hit play on the player above to hear the podcast and follow along with the transcript below. This transcript was automatically generated, and then edited for clarity in its current form. There may be some differences between the audio and the text.

Taylor Wilson:

Good morning. I'm Taylor Wilson and this is 5 Things you need to know Thursday, the 3rd of November 2022. Today, Russia discussions on using tactical nuclear weapons, plus inside the dire situation facing migrants bused across the US and a look at why people are so desensitized to trauma.

Fears around nuclear weapons continue in Ukraine and according to a New York Times report yesterday, senior Russian military leaders recently discussed when and how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon to reverse its struggles on the battlefield. The Times did say that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not a part of the conversations. US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters yesterday that the US currently has no indication that Russia is making preparations to use tactical nuclear weapons. Still, Putin has made veiled threats to do so and more recently, Russia has claimed that Ukraine is considering the use of a radiation dirty bomb. Ukrainian officials deny those claims, but rhetoric like that could be used to escalate the war. The UN Security Council yesterday rejected a Russian request to investigate unfounded claims that the US and Ukraine are carrying out military biological activities that violate international law.

Meanwhile, rolling blackouts continue across Ukraine, including in the capital of Kyiv. Some 80% of homes and businesses there were also left without water earlier this week because of damage to a power facility. Ukraine says Russia has destroyed around 40% of its entire energy infrastructure.

There is progress on grain shipments and on-again/off-again agreement under which Russia allowed grain to be shipped from Ukraine is back on as of today. The shipments are desperately needed, in particular in Africa and the Middle East.

More than 20,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City on buses from the southwest border. That's part of an ongoing campaign from Texas and Arizona to shuttle asylum seekers away from their states and to progressive cities. But once the buses roll away, migrants are often left struggling in an overcrowded homeless shelter system.

Producer PJ Elliott spoke with USA TODAY national correspondent Rick Jervis. He profiled a migrant and advocate in the middle of the crisis.

Rick Jervis:

Once these migrants get to these new cities, there are advocates who are scrambling to try to help them. The problem is there's very little coordination coming from Texas as far as when the buses are actually arriving and where exactly they're going to.

So once they get there, these advocates are like scrambling to try to get these migrants basic services. The problem is that a lot of them are actually coming with no points of contacts in those cities.

PJ Elliott:

Rick, how do these officials get the migrants on the bus? Are the migrants actually being told that they're going to be dropped off in a random city and then have to fend for themselves without knowing anyone there?

Rick Jervis:

I've talked to some migrants who tell me that they wanted to go to Florida or North Carolina or Wisconsin because they have family there, but they were offered a free bus ride to New York and they took it because New York sounded closer to all of those destinations than South Texas. The shelter directors claim that they only let people on there who actually want to go to New York. But what we're finding is you talk to advocates back in New York who say that they're running into people who didn't know where they were going exactly.

Taylor Wilson:

Rapper Takeoff from the group Migos was killed Tuesday morning in a Houston shooting. The moment was recorded and posted on social media while being shared by media outlets like TMZ. It's clear that when it comes to celebrity deaths, some people's instinct is to treat the news as entertainment. Since the video was released, search trends have been rising on Google related to the footage.

Clinical psychologist Carla Mandy specializes in trauma and says social media is partly to blame for our desensitization to real-life trauma. She says the fixation on likes and clicks drives people to do more and more shocking things for attention at the expense of others' feelings.

We've seen this behavior before. There were leaked photos of Kobe Bryant's deadly helicopter crash and, more recently, video of rapper Pnb Rock's death spread on Instagram in September. Experts say such behavior particularly dehumanizes Black people. On Twitter footage of Takeoff's death drew outrage from many Black Americans who have repeatedly expressed frustrations over the exploitation of Black deaths.

Trauma-informed psychotherapist LaSandra Ligerdwood said, "People don't always necessarily realize how much they're perpetuating this idea of Black trauma and pain by reposting things without really thinking about it." While users who circulate these images and clips will likely move on, experts say the trauma for victims' families is lifelong, especially if it's commodified for millions to watch.

As states have passed laws targeting transgender youths and their parents, some desperate families have uprooted their lives fleeing to safer ground. PJ Elliott spoke with USA TODAY National Correspondent Mark Ramirez for more.

Mark Ramirez:

Depending on the situation of the states, I think a lot of them felt able to advocate on behalf of their kids. But with the amount of legislation that's come through, and especially in states like Texas, where providing gender-affirming care has been attempts to criminalize that, they are now laying low and so a lot of families are considering the possibility that they might actually have to leave their states.

PJ Elliott:

Is there any concern about the damage that may come from uprooting these families and children from places they've lived most of their lives to a brand new city and state and essentially starting all over again?

Mark Ramirez:

Absolutely. I mean, that's it in a nutshell. It's hard to start over again, especially if it's not something you necessarily planned on. If they are leaving a well-paying job and trying to leave in a hurry, they may not have time to find the perfect job, they may not have time to test the market to get the best offer on their house.

The states that are known for being more trans-friendly tend to be more expensive. I think Connecticut, Massachusetts and California are the primary locations that people are going.

PJ Elliott:

What about those that can't afford to leave? Is there anything that they can do?

Mark Ramirez:

Most of them are just laying low. I mean, it's difficult to find families to talk to because many of them don't want to be vocal about their situations because they are afraid that if some of these laws are passed, they may be prosecuted. So many families that felt able to advocate vocally before are now just going into hiding.

Taylor Wilson:

Monarch butterflies in Wisconsin are getting some help from FedEx on their migration this year. Known for its bright orange colors, the migratory Monarch butterfly is now classified as endangered, and the population has decreased by more than 80% over the last three decades according to the World Wildlife Foundation.

But a woman found the butterflies as eggs and is now shipping a dozen of them from Wisconsin to South Texas to help move along their migration to Mexico. That'll help them reach their destination more quickly since it's already late in the season and weather is getting colder.

The shipping was paid for by Friends of Butterfly Gardens, a Wisconsin non-profit. The head of the organization said 12 Monarchs could lead to 400 eggs laid by next spring.

The shipping itself is not routine. The butterflies were shipped in a state of torpor or inactivity, thanks to a cold pack in the box. They'll be received near the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas, where the hope is they'll take a trip south of the border.

The butterflies' arrival in Mexico often coincides with the Day of the Dead celebrated November 1st and 2nd. Historically, some in Mexico have considered the butterflies to be the souls of their ancestors.

Thanks for listening to 5 Things. We're here every day of the week on whatever your favorite podcast app is. Thanks to the entire team for their great work on the show and I'm back tomorrow with more of 5 Things from USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trans families forced to uproot, butterflies use FedEx: 5 Things podcast

Latest Stories

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • NHL grades: Ranking each Canadian team through October

    Here's what's gone right and what's gone wrong so far for each Canadian NHL team.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte