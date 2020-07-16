Russia report to be published within days says intelligence committee after Grayling fiasco
The long-delayed report into Russian influence in UK politics is to be published before parliament breaks up for the summer on 22 July, the Intelligence and Security Committee has announced.
The unanimous decision by the nine-member cross-party committee comes a day after Boris Johnson was humiliated by the defeat of his chosen candidate to chair the influential committee, former cabinet minister Chris Grayling.
