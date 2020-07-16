Controversial Russia report into alleged UK election meddling to be released within days

James MorrisSenior news reporter, Yahoo News UK
Yahoo News UK



The House of Commons intelligence and security committee is set to publish its eagerly anticipated report on alleged Russian interference in UK politics.

The committee said it will be published before Parliament rises for the summer at the end of next week.

Boris Johnson was heavily criticised for blocking its publication ahead of the general election in December last year.



