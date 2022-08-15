China forced to cut rates as zero-Covid policy hits growth - live updates

James Warrington
·9 min read
China economy slowdown lending rate zero-Covid policy property - &nbsp;Andrea Verdelli
China economy slowdown lending rate zero-Covid policy property - Andrea Verdelli

China has cut a key lending rate in a bid to shore up its economy after new data showed its slowdown deepened in July due to a worsening property slump and continued Covid lockdowns.

The People’s Bank of China cut its policy rates, bringing its seven-day reverse repurchase rate – a key rate at which the central bank provides short-term liquidity to banks – to a new low.

It also cut its one-year medium-term lending facility, surprising analysts.

It came after retail sales, industrial output and investment all slowed in July, while the unemployment rate for those aged 16-24 hit a record high.

The figures highlight a crisis of confidence among Chinese businesses and households, adding another threat to the world economy as global demand falters.

10:06 AM

Gas prices rises amid heatwave and dry rivers

Natural gas prices rose again this morning as scorching temperatures dry up rivers and boost demand at a time when supplies are already under pressure.

Very low water levels in rivers including the Rhine are making it difficult for fuel supplies to be transported, meaning gas demand could rise.

That's on top of higher cooling demand, while markets are still grappling with the impact of Putin's supply cuts.

Benchmark European prices increased as much as 2.5pc this morning, while the UK equivalent was up 2.3pc.

09:50 AM

Joules hires former Compare The Market chief as new boss

Joules has hired the former chief executive of Compare The Market as its new boss.

Jonathon Brown will take over the top job from Nick Jones, who announced plans to leave the business in May.

The reshuffle comes after a torrid start to the year for the upmarket retailer, which has issued several profit warnings in the face of surging inflation and waning consumer confidence. Shares have dropped more than 80pc over the last 12 months.

Joules also confirmed last week it's in talks to sell a minority stake to Next for as much as £15m.

Mr Brown will join the company on September 7 for a handover period, before taking the reins fully at the end of the month.

He was most recently chief executive of Compare The Market, before which he led MandM Direct. He also previously held director roles at B&Q owner Kingfisher and John Lewis.

09:30 AM

Saudi Aramco rakes in record £40bn profit

Saudi Aramco profits - &nbsp;Saudi Aramco
Saudi Aramco profits - Saudi Aramco

ICYMI – Saudi Aramco has announced the biggest quarterly profit of any public company in history thanks to surging oil prices and demand.

Laura Onita reports:

The state-controlled fossil fuel giant made a profit of $48.4bn in the three months to the end of June, up 90pc on the same period a year earlier and equivalent to around half a billion dollars of profit every day.

Aramco’s haul almost equalled the combined profits of the five biggest Western oil companies during the same period. BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron and TotalEnergies made a combined $51bn in the second quarter, breaking their own profit records in the process.

The Saudi profits also comfortably eclipsed Apple’s best ever quarter. The iPhone maker, which recently overtook Aramco as the world's biggest company by market capitalisation, made $34bn in the first three months of the year.

Oil companies have been boosted by soaring demand and escalating prices since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war has disrupted supplies and prompted Western sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s oil, which has restricted global supply.

Read Laura's full story here

09:15 AM

Oil extends losses as China outlook darkens

Oil prices have fallen further at the start of the week as traders weighed up concerns about falling demand from China.

Benchmark Brent crude dropped 1.7pc to below $96.50 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was trading under $91.

Markets were rattled by China's unexpected decision to cut lending rates as it boosts support for an economy hit by lockdowns and property woes. The country's apparent oil demand was about 10pc lower in July than last year.

But traders also have an eye on the prospect of more supply from Iran amid signs of progress in efforts to revive a nuclear deal.

08:52 AM

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has gained ground in early trading as investors look ahead to inflation data due later this week.

The blue-chip index rose as much as 0.4pc, before paring gains to just 0.1pc.

AstraZeneca was the biggest boost to the index, rising 2pc after it reported positive results from its phase 3 trial of breast cancer drug Enhertu.

Electronics group RS Group was the biggest riser, up as much as 5.5pc amid reports its preparing to bolster its defences against a possible takeover bid.

Housebuilders including BerkeleyBarratt and Taylor Wimpey and miners Anglo American and Rio Tino slipped into the red.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 lost 0.1pc, with Trainline down as much as 3.5pc.

08:32 AM

Property asking prices fall by most in two years

Property asking prices have tumbled at the sharpest pace in almost two-and-a-half years as a traditional summer lull was compounded by a slowdown in the market.

The cost of new homes listed for sale fell 1.3pc in August, reducing the annual rate of growth to 8.2pc from 9.3pc, according to data from Rightmove.

The biggest drop was felt in the country's most expensive homes, while London was the region with the largest decline.

Rightmove said prices typically fall in August as buyers go on holiday and gear up for the return to school. But separate figures suggest higher interest rates and a deepening cost-of-living crisis are starting to weigh on the property market.

Tim Bannister at Rightmove said:

Several indicators point to activity in the market continuing to cool from the lofty heights of the last two years. It's likely that the impact of interest rate rises will gradually filter through during the rest of the year.

08:13 AM

Insurer Phoenix Group posts record first half

Phoenix Group has hailed a strong start to the year despite a "challenging" economic backdrop.

The FTSE 100 life insurance group struck an upbeat tone on the outlook after cash generation jumped 8.9pc to a record £950m in the six months to the end of June.

It added that cash generation was expected to be at the top end of its target range of between £1.3bn and £1.4bn for the full year.

Phoenix said trading was boosted by new business, with cash generated by new clients more than doubling to £430m over the half year.

It comes a week after the company continued its recent acquisition spree with a £248m takeover of Sun Life UK.

Shares ticked up 0.8pc in early trading.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has started the week in positive territory, with traders looking ahead to inflation figures due on Wednesday.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4pc to 7,531 points.

07:51 AM

China shocks with rate cut amid economic slowdown

China economy rates - Noel Celis / AFP
China economy rates - Noel Celis / AFP

China has cut a key lending rate in a bid to shore up its economy after new data showed its slowdown deepened in July due to a worsening property slump and continued Covid lockdowns.

The People's Bank of China cut its policy rates, bringing its seven-day reverse repurchase rate – a key rate at which the central bank provides short-term liquidity to banks – to a new low.

It also cut its one-year medium-term lending facility, surprising analysts.

It came after retail sales, industrial output and investment all slowed in July, while the unemployment rate for those aged 16-24 hit a record high.

The figures highlight a crisis of confidence among Chinese businesses and households, adding another threat to the world economy as global demand falters.

07:39 AM

Russia resumes bond trading for 'friendly' nations

Good morning.

Russia has taken a step towards reopening its markets – but only for countries it deems "friendly".

Bond trading will resume on the Moscow Exchange today for investors from “countries that are not hostile” – meaning those that haven’t targeted Russia with sanctions.

China and Turkey are likely to be included in that group. But the move excludes countries such as EU states, Canada and Japan, which together made up 90pc of investments in Russia last year.

It marks the end of a near six-month shutdown, with Putin halting bond and stock markets in the wake of his invasion of Ukraine in late February.

5 things to start your day

1)  Saudi Aramco books record profit as oil demand soars: State-owned giant makes record $48.4bn in second quarter.

2) Nine in 10 Bank of England staff handed bonuses as inflation soarsMore than 300 employees received a bonus of between £10,000 and £15,000.

3)  Pubs and restaurants warn of winter closures as energy bills soar 300pc: Industry pushes for consumer-style price cap and says crisis ‘no less of a threat’ than drought hitting Britain

4) UK’s first four-day week trial battles staff confusion and rota chaos: Companies involved say the policy may not survive beyond the ‘bumpy’ experiment

5) The Peckham Thatcherite who ‘straightened out’ Stormzy: Carpet tycoon Lord Harris has won praise from the rapper for his commitment to education

What happened overnight

Tokyo shares opened higher this morning following gains on Wall Street. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.6pc, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.2pc.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong stocks dropped at the open, with the Hang Seng Index plummeting 0.7pc. The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.3pc and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.2pc.

Coming up today

Corporate: Phoenix Group (Interim results)

Economics: GDP (Japan); industrial production, retail sales (China); public holiday (Germany/France/Spain)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia reopens bond market to 'not hostile' investors

    The Moscow Exchange sealed off its markets in February when the country invaded Ukraine.

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Spaun leads playoff opener; Scheffler, McIlroy miss cut

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — J.J. Spaun hopes he's only getting started on the road to the FedEx Cup finale. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will have to wait another week. As for Jason Day, his season is over. Spaun made a late birdie for a 3-under 67 to take a one-shot lead Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the opening event in the PGA Tour postseason that no longer has three of its biggest stars for the weekend at the TPC Southwind. Scheffler, the Masters champion and No.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Busta Move: Pablo Carreno Busta tops Hubert Hurkacz in National Bank Open final

    MONTREAL — Pablo Carreno Busta defied the odds all week at the National Bank Open. The unseeded Spaniard didn't let up in Sunday's final. He overcame a slow start for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland to win a Masters 1000 title for the first time in his career. "It's an amazing feeling," he said. "I worked very, very hard (throughout) my career to finally be here." Steady shotmaking and overall consistency were the difference in a final that turned early in the

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat