Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says

  • FILE PHOTO: Service members of pro-Russian troops stand in front of a destroyed building in Mariupol
    1/5

    Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says

    FILE PHOTO: Service members of pro-Russian troops stand in front of a destroyed building in Mariupol
  • Emergency service workers rescue people after a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odesa Oblast
    2/5

    Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says

    Emergency service workers rescue people after a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odesa Oblast
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Odesa
    3/5

    Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Odesa
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Ukraine's President Zelenskiy holds a news conference in Kyiv
    4/5

    Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says

    Ukraine's President Zelenskiy holds a news conference in Kyiv
  • Russia's invasion of Ukraine
    5/5

    Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: Service members of pro-Russian troops stand in front of a destroyed building in Mariupol
Emergency service workers rescue people after a missile strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Odesa Oblast
Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Odesa
Ukraine's President Zelenskiy holds a news conference in Kyiv
Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets
·4 min read

By Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets

KYIV (Reuters) - Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern city and said its forces did not need to take the plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country's army was not ready to try to break through the siege of the port city.

But he said America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, would visit Kyiv on Sunday and discuss the types of weapons Ukraine needs as Russia's invasion enters its third month.

"As soon as we have (more weapons), as soon as there are enough of them, believe me, we will immediately retake this or that territory, which is temporarily occupied," Zelenskiy told a Saturday evening news conference.

The White House has not confirmed any travel plans for Blinken and Austin. The State Department and Pentagon declined comment.

The attack on Mariupol, the biggest battle of the conflict, has raged for weeks. Capturing the city is seen as vital to Russia's attempts to link the eastern Donbas region with Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula Moscow seized in 2014.

Moscow-backed separatists have held territory in the Donbas region for years.

Ukraine estimates tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in Mariupol and says 100,000 civilians are still there. The United Nations and Red Cross say the civilian toll is at least in the thousands.

A new attempt to evacuate civilians failed on Saturday, an aide to Mariupol's mayor said.

In the Black Sea port of Odesa, at least eight people were killed, Zelenskiy said. Two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings and two more were destroyed on Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces said.

The death toll could not be independently verified. The last big strike on or near Odesa was in early April.

Air raid sirens were heard in Odesa and Mykolaiv, a city near the Black Sea, before dawn on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of fresh attacks.

'MISSILE TERROR'

Zelenskiy said Russia had already fired most of its missile arsenal at Ukraine. "Of course, they still have missiles left. Of course, they can still continue the missile terror against our people," he said.

"But what they have already done is a powerful enough argument for the world to finally recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and the Russian army as a terrorist organization."

Russia has denied targeting civilians in its "special military operation" that began on Feb. 24.

The Russian defence ministry said it used high-precision missiles to destroy a logistics terminal in Odesa containing weapons supplied by the United States and European nations.

It also said Russian forces had killed up to 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed more than 30 vehicles on Saturday.

Russian General Rustam Minnekayev said on Friday Moscow wanted control of the whole of southern Ukraine, comments Ukraine said indicated Russia had wider goals than its declared aim of demilitarising and "denazifying" the country. Kyiv and the West call the invasion an unjustified war of aggression.

Russia's defence ministry on Friday said Mariupol's last fighters had been "securely blockaded" at the steel plant. On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin had declared the city "liberated," declaring that troops would not storm Azovstal.

Oleksiy Arestovych, a political adviser to Zelenskiy, said Ukrainian troops in the steel complex were holding out and attempting counterattacks. More than 1,000 civilians are also in the plant, according to Ukrainian authorities.

'I WANT TO SEE THE SUN'

The Azov battalion, a militia prominent in the defence of Mariupol, released a video it said showed women and children sheltering in the complex. Reuters could not independently verify where or when the video was shot.

One woman holding a young child said food was running out, while a boy said he was desperate to get out after two months in the bunker.

"I want to see the sun because in here it's dim, not like outside. When our houses are rebuilt we can live in peace. Let Ukraine win because Ukraine is our native home," he said.

Russia's current offensive is focussed on the Donbas, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said Ukrainian forces were pulling back to preserve their units in the face of an intensifying barrage on all cities in the region.

Ukrainian forces fighting in Luhansk and Donetsk said in a Facebook post they had repelled 12 Russian attacks on Saturday, destroying four tanks and 16 other armoured vehicles as well as five artillery systems.

Reuters could not independently verify that statement.

Three people were killed and seven wounded by Russian shelling in the eastern region of Kharkiv on Saturday, the region's governor said.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Additional reporting by Maria Starkova, Alessandra Prentice and other Reuters journalists; Writing Patricia Zengerle and Kim Coghill; Editing by Daniel Wallis and William Mallard)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Significant day for the north': Nechalacho's first rare minerals shipment leaves Hay River

    Tuesday was an exciting day for Cheetah Resources and its Nechalacho mine. Their first shipment of rare-earth concentrate left Hay River and is making its way to Saskatoon. Once there, it will be turned into mixed rare earth carbonate and then shipped to Norway for further processing. A groundbreaking day not only for the north but the rest of the country as well. This is the first rare-earth mine in Canada and only the second in North America. "We're a player in a big world," said Tom Hoefer, e

  • Hopes fade for truce over Orthodox Easter as Russian campaign continues

    Hopes for a weekend truce in Ukraine to celebrate the Orthodox Easter faded with talks between Moscow and Kyiv stalled as Russia said it aimed to take full control over the east and south of its neighbour. The war enters its third month on Sunday. A senior Russian military officer said "the second phase of the special operation" -- as Moscow terms its invasion of Ukraine -- had only begun."One of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over the Donbas and southern Ukraine," Ma

  • WRAPUP 1-Russia renews Mariupol attacks, top US officials to visit Kyiv, Ukraine says

    Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern city and said its forces did not need to take the plant. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country's army was not ready to try to break through the siege of the port city.

  • As Mariupol is destroyed, NATO must make it clear to Putin that he will not win.

    NATO must supply Ukraine with the arms it needs to defeat Russia. As Mariupol is destroyed, the stakes are higher than ever.

  • Zelenskiy: 'Hundreds of billions' needed to rebuild

    STORY: He said the global community needed to exclude Russia immediately from international financial institutions, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund and others.Zelenskiy, in remarks made in a virtual address, called for countries that have imposed sanctions and freezes on Russian assets to use that money to help rebuild Ukraine after the war and to pay for losses suffered by other countries."As of now given the economic downturn and broken economic ties, we need up to seven billion U.S. dollars in financial support each month to make up for economic losses. And we will need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild all this later and recover from this war," he said.World Bank President David Malpass said physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure from Russia's invasion has reached roughly $60 billion and will rise further as the war continues.The conference on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings included finance officials from a number of countries, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who earlier said the United States would double its direct non-military aid pledge to $1 billion.Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who attended the conference in person, said Ukraine's GDP could decline by 30% to 50%, with direct and indirect losses totaling $560 billion so far. That total is more than three times the size of Ukraine's economy, at $155.5 billion in 2020, according to World Bank data."If we do not stop this war together, the losses will increase dramatically," Shmyhal said, adding that Ukraine would need a rebuilding plan similar to the post-World War Two Marshall Plan that helped to rebuild a war ravaged Europe.

  • How much did it cost to buy a home in East Sacramento, CA in the the last week?

    In the last week, a 2,028 square foot home on Old Burns Way in East Sacramento sold for $1,202,500.

  • 'Humanity's worst impulses': Obama says online disinformation puts democracy at risk

    The former president called on tech groups to find a "north star" and "redesign" themselves.

  • Drill rapper Digga D scores chart success with Noughty By Nature

    The 21-year-old from London urged his listeners to ‘keep supporting’.

  • Does giving an ultimatum ever solve a relationship crisis?

    With the first season of Netflix's The Ultimatum dividing the public, we speak to a relationship expert about the impact of an ultimatum in a relationship

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Toned Legs In Fishnet Tights Are *Everything*

    Kate Beckinsale, 48, is looking so toned in a new photo she posted on her Instagram Story last weekend. The actress hits it hard in the gym with her trainer.

  • Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise

    NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two months into the Russian-Ukraine war, the Kremlin has taken extraordinary steps to blunt an economic counteroffensive from the West. While Russia can claim some symbolic victories, the full impact of Western sanctions is starting to be felt in very real ways. As the West moved to cut off Russia’s access to its foreign reserves, limit imports of key technologies and take other restrictive actions, the Kremlin launched some drastic measures to protect the economy. Those i

  • Tucker Carlson Freaks Out Over Obama's Disinformation Speech

    via FoxFormer President Barack Obama delivered a keynote address at Stanford University on Thursday stressing the importance of combating disinformation due to the harm it inflicts on democratic institutions. The next night, naturally, conspiracy-peddler Tucker Carlson appeared more upset than usual by that speech and the man who gave it.Obama “is a full-blown fascist who hates you,” Carlson insisted at one point.Several times over a period of two minutes, Carlson inaccurately framed what Obama

  • Finland and Sweden Seem Likely to Join NATO. What That Means for Europe

    One of the many justifications Vladimir Putin has offered for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is that NATO’s post-Cold War eastward advance threatens Russia’s national security. Both are preparing to join NATO in coming months, instantly doubling the length of the border that separates Russia from the largest and most successful military alliance in history.

  • Tucker Carlson In A Tizzy Over Obama Disinfo Speech: 'Full-Blown Fascist Who Hates You'

    The Fox News host had some questionable takeaways from the former president's address at Stanford University.

  • Live updates | Ukraine says it hit Russian command post

    KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian military said Saturday it destroyed a Russian command post in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war. The Ukrainian military intelligence agency posted a statement saying the command post was hit on Friday and two generals were killed and one was critically wounded. Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in an online interview that 50 senior Russian officers were in the command center when it ca

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.