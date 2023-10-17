Russia relocating Wagner fighters from Belarus to train Hezbollah in Syria, Ukrainian military says

Wagner company mercenaries who were previously in Belarus have been sent to Syria tio train units of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s National Resistance Center said on Oct. 17.

"Instructors from the now-defunct Wagner PMC, who were in Belarus, are actively involved in training militants in Syria," a statement from the center said.

The training of Hezbollah militants is being conducted at military bases in Syria, the center said. Their main task is to pass on the experience of fighting in Ukraine, assault operations by small groups, fighting in urban areas, and the use of kamikaze drones and attack UAVs.

Hezbollah militants are now fighting against Israel together with Hamas units, the center noted.

"Therefore, we can talk about Russia’s systematic support of terrorist attacks against Israel through its proxy groups," the press service of the agency concluded.

