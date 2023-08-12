Russia redeploys elite airborne troops to Zaporizhzhia as fighting intensifies says MOD in Ukraine update

Ukrainian soldiers firing at Russian lines in Zaporizhzhia. (AP)

Russia has redeployed elite airborne forces from the Kherson region to Zaporizhzhia where fighting is intensifying, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said in its latest update.

The move is believed to be made to allow troops from Russia’s 58th Combined Arms Army (CAA) to be given rest and recuperation after been fighting back Ukraininan assaults since June.

The unit’s previous chief Major General Ivan Popov was sacked by the Kremlin after calling for his troops to be rested as the Ukrainian counter offensive took its toll, according to the MoD.

Meanwhile Russia’s 70th and 71st rifle units have also been involved in heavy combat in Zaporizhzhia, home of Europe’s largest nuclear plant and a battle zone wracked by “intense attrition” the update said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 August 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/jicui2oblb



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/cOsGaKFyT0 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 12, 2023

The assessment is that although the arrival of the airborne forces of the VDV will allow those troops to rest, the redeployment will leave Russia’s lines on the Dnipro river more exposed to attack and crossings by amphibious Ukrainian forces.

The update added: “Russia has likely redeployed airborne forces units from the Kherson region to Zaporizhzhia oblast. The 58th Combined Arms Army (CAA) has been in combat facing Ukrainian assaults since 4 June 2023.

“As early as 11 July 2023, the then commander of 58 CAA was sacked, likely partially becuase of his insistence that that elements of his force needed to be relieved.

“Reports that the 70th and 71st Motor Rifle regiments have faced particularly intense attrition and heavy combat on the front line. there is a realsitic possbility that the arrival of the VDV will finally alow elements of those regiments to be pulled out for rest and recovery.

“However, the redeployment will likely leave Russia’s defences near the east bank of the Dnipro River weaker, where they are increasingly harassed by Ukrainian amphibious raid.”