Russia rebellion latest LIVE: Wagner troops leave occupied areas as Yevgeny Prigozhin heads to Belarus after calling off mutiny

Yevgeny Prigozhin in Rostov-on-Don after calling off his mutiny (AP)

The head of the Russian military company Wagner is moving to neighbouring Belarus as part of a deal to end his rebellion.

After Yevgeny Prigozhin called off his mutiny on Saturday, Wagner fighters have been pulling out of the southern city of Rostov-on-Don where their mutiny began. Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops will not be prosecuted, the Kremlin says.

The announcement on Saturday evening followed a statement from the office of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko saying that he had negotiated a deal with Mr Prigozhin after previously discussing the issue with Mr Putin.

Some Wagner Group mercenaries will join the official Russian military, it has been reported.

Traffic restrictions brought in around Moscow remained in place after anti-terror measures were introduced yesterday inthe wake of the Wagner Rebellion.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia “shows no one is in control” and there is “chaos”.

Pictured: Wagner troops pulling out of Rostov-on-Don overnight

07:46 , Sami Quadri

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

US ‘had intelligence that suggested Prigozhin was planning military action’

07:43 , Sami Quadri

US congressional leaders were reportedly briefed on a build-up of Wagner forces days before the rebellion took place.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said his mercenary unit’s camps in Ukraine had been attacked by rival forces from the Russian military on Friday, leading to them taking over the strategic city of Rostov-on-Don and marching towards Moscow before a deal was agreed for them to withdraw.

But CNN and the New York Times are reporting that US intelligence briefings on Wagner building troops near the Russian border were taking place earlier in the week.

Wagner Group mercenaries will join the official Russian military - reports

07:35 , Matt Watts

Some Wagner Group mercenaries will join the official Russian military after their leader called off their march on Moscow and agreed to relocate to Belarus, Sky News reported.

Yevgeny Prigozhin stood down his troops, who were heading towards the Russian capital, saying he wished to avoid spilling Russian blood.

His mercenaries were reportedly just 120 miles from Moscow after Prigozhin had vowed to “destroy anyone who stands in our way”.As part of the agreement, the full details of which are yet to be revealed, it was reportedly decided that Prigozhin will leave Russia for Belarus and some of his Wagner fighters will be subsumed into the Russian military.

Traffic restrictions still in place in Moscow

07:31 , Matt Watts

Russia's Federal Road Agency urged residents of the Moscow region on Sunday to refrain from travelling along the M-4 "Don" major expressway until 10 am local time.

The agency had said earlier in the day on the Telegram messaging app, in a post now deleted, that traffic restrictions on the highway in the Moscow and Tula regions remained.

Heavily armed Russian mercenaries who had advanced most of the way to Moscow on Saturday then halted their approach, de-escalating a major challenge to President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, in a move their leader said would avoid bloodshed

Situation in rebellion city Rostov-on-Don ‘calm’

07:26 , Matt Watts

The situation around the headquarters of Russia's Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don was calm and street traffic resumed, RIA state news agency said on Sunday after Yevgeny Prigozhin and his mercenaries left the city.

In a video on the agency's Telegram messaging app, which it said was taken in the city of Rostov-on-Don, a man was sweeping a street and cars were moving along another street.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Late on Saturday, Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, was seen leaving the district military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don after halting a rebellion against Russia's military establishment.