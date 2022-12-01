Ukraine war latest news: 'Massive attack imminent' amid high activity at Russian air base

A Ukrainian tank rolls on a road near Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region - ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

A fresh “large-scale attack” by Russia could be "imminent" amid unusually high activity at a key airbase in the country, according to experts.

Satellite images showed abnormal movement at the Russian military airport Engels-2, with nearly two dozen long-range Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers apparently being prepared.

"The unusually high number of bombers on the tarmac is an indication of an increase in operations, if not an imminent large-scale attack," military analyst Arda Mevlutoğlu told SPIEGEL.

Fuel tankers can be seen parked next to the long-distance bombers, alongside ammunition boxes.

Cruise missiles of this type have been used by Russia repeatedly in air attacks on Ukraine, firing from Russian soil beyond the range of Ukrainian anti-aircraft defences.

09:36 AM

Lavrov says European security body is hobbled by West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that big problems had accumulated in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), accusing the West of spurning the chance to make it a real bridge with Russia after the Cold War.

Lavrov made the comments at the start of a news conference during which he gave a long recital of Russian historical grievances against the West, saying the "reckless enlargement" of Nato had devalued the basic principles of the OSCE.

"Taking advantage of its numerical superiority in this organization, the West has been trying for many years to, if you like, privatise it. Or perhaps it's more correct to say it is trying to carry out a takeover raid on the OSCE, to subjugate this last platform for regional dialogue," said Lavrov.

09:10 AM

Russia's Lavrov says West missed a chance to avoid Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the West had a real chance to avoid conflict in Ukraine, but had chosen to spurn Russian proposals to halt the expansion of Nato and agree a special security status for Kyiv.

Lavrov made the comments during a news conference in Moscow.

The West says Russia's proposals made in the run-up to the Ukraine war were unrealistic and insincere.

08:58 AM

In pictures: Russia preparing for 'imminent large-scale attack'

An “imminent large-scale attack” could be launched by Russia amid unusually high activity at a key airbase in the country, according to experts.

📍Russia is preparing for a new massive strike: the Engels-2 airfield is on high alert



Two dozen Tu-95 and Tu-160 long-range bombers were spotted. Fuel tanks, ammo crates, vehicles and repair materials can also be spotted. pic.twitter.com/nbTWazLsM9 — Ukraine-Russia war (@UkraineRussia2) December 1, 2022

08:39 AM

Third mail-bomb found in Spanish air force base, El Mundo reports

Spanish security forces found a third explosive device hidden in a mailed parcel to air force base in Torrejon de Ardoz outside Madrid, newspaper El Mundo reported Thursday morning.

Two letter bombs were found on Wednesday addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to a weapon manufacturer in Zaragoza, in northern Spain, police said.

The first one exploded causing minor injuries to a Ukrainian official.

08:20 AM

Pentagon awards Raytheon $1.2 bln contract for Ukrainian NASAMS

The US Army awarded a $1.2 billion contract to Raytheon Technologies Co for six National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) for Ukraine on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

The United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight NASAMS to help fend off Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine received its first delivery of two NASAMS air defence systems in November. Others will be delivered in future months once they are built.

"NASAMS are just the latest in the diverse set of air-defence capabilities we are delivering to Ukraine," said Bill LaPlante, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.

These six NASAMS systems were part of the fifth Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package which was announced on Aug. 24 and had a total value of $2.98 billion, according to an Army Statement. USAI funds allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks.

07:50 AM

Six million without power as first day of winter hits

Almost six million Ukrainians were without power as they woke up on the first official day of winter, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday night.

As desperate Ukrainians try to heat their homes, nine people were killed in fires after breaking safety rules, the country’s state emergency service said.

“Only in the last day there were 131 fires in Ukraine, 106 of them in the residential sector. Nine people died, eight were injured,” the emergency service said.

Snow hit the Solomianskyi district in Kyiv, Ukraine - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

07:23 AM

Ukraine embassy and Spanish arms company receive letter bombs

Police in Spain are examining a possible link between two letter bombs sent to the Ukrainian ambassador in Madrid and to an arms company that manufactures rocket launchers donated to Kyiv, they confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

In the first incident, an officer at Ukraine's embassy in Madrid was injured when he opened a letter bomb addressed to the ambassador, prompting Kyiv to order greater security at all its representative offices abroad.

Ambassador Serhii Pohoreltsev told the Ukrainian news site European Pravda that the suspicious package addressed to him was handed to the embassy's commandant, a Ukrainian staff member.

"The package contained a box, which raised the commandant's suspicions and he decided to take it outside – with no one in the vicinity – and open it," Pohoreltsev was quoted as saying.

"After opening the box and hearing a click that followed, he tossed it and then heard the explosion...Despite not holding the box at the time of the explosion, the commandant hurt his hands and received a concussion."

Hours later, an arms company in Zaragoza, northeastern Spain, received a similar package, police confirmed.

The government representative in Zaragoza, Rosa Serrano, said in an interview with the SER station that the two envelopes appeared to have the same sender, since the same e-mail address was written on the back of both of them. Serrano said the packages came from Ukraine and this is what alarmed the arms company, which called the police.

The arms company is Instalaza, the manufacturer of the C90 rocket launcher that Spain donates to Ukraine.

07:21 AM

Russia's Gazprom to ship 42.4 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine

Russia's Gazprom said it would ship 42.4 million cubic metres of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday, a volume similar to those of recent days.