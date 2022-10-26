Russia practices 'massive nuclear strike'; remains of American Joshua Jones turned over to Ukraine: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Russia's Strategic Deterrence Forces conducted a successful training exercise Wednesday aimed at delivering a "massive nuclear strike" in the event of a nuclear attack, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

The exercises, overseen by President Vladimir Putin, involved mobile ground-based missile systems and a strategic missile submarine "Tula" of Russia's Northern Fleet. The Kremlin said in a statement that the exercise was a success and that all the test-fired missiles reached their targets.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday pressed his country's narrative – vehemently denied by Ukraine and the West – that Kyiv is preparing to strike with a "dirty bomb" and then blame Russia.

U.S. experts have theorized that Russia is either considering its own "false flag" dirty bomb explosion or is using the narrative to drum up more support for the war at home.

BIDEN WARNS MOSCOW: Using nukes would be 'serious mistake'

A woman walks past buildings damaged by Russian shelling in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
Other developments:

►Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK says it has lost roughly $40 million since Oct. 10, when Russia started its "catastrophic" targeting of the country's energy infrastructure sites.

►The Russian and Belarusian ambassadors have been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony set in Stockholm on Dec. 10, the Nobel Foundation announced.

Russia returns remains of American Joshua Alan Jones to Ukrainians

The body of U.S. Army veteran Joshua Alan Jones, killed while fighting in Ukraine, has been returned to Ukrainian authorities in a swap with the Russian military, said Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukraine president’s office, on Telegram.

Yermak said that 10 Ukrainian prisoners of war, including an officer and nine privates and sergeants, were released from Russian captivity at the same time. Yermak did not reveal how many Russians were returned to their country in the deal.

Neither the Pentagon nor the U.S. State Department immediately responded to a request for comment. The State Department previously confirmed that an American died in Ukraine in August, but declined to release the person's identity.

TASS, however, identified Jones, 24, and displayed photos of his passport. His family posted a brief statement on Facebook in August saying "our main goal is to get his body home."

Russian presidential challenger flees country amid criminal investigation

Popular Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak, a former challenger to Putin in the presidential election, has become a suspect in an extortion case involving state-owned defense contractor Rostec, state-run TASS reported. The media outlet said Sobchak, who could face a prison sentence of up to 15 years if convicted, has fled the country. Almost everyone who is charged with a crime in Russia is convicted. Sobchak’s commercial director Kirill Sukhanov and former editor-in-chief Arian Romanovsky were detained pending charges.

Sobchak, 40, has often been critical of Putin – who once worked for her father when he was mayor of St. Petersburg – but is generally viewed as a tool of the Kremlin. In 2018, she became a liberal challenger in Russia's presidential election, finishing a distant fourth with about 1.7% of the vote in what her critics described as a Kremlin effort to add a democratic veneer to Putin's sweeping re-election.

FROM AUGUST: A Memphis man died at war in Ukraine. His family is now trying to retrieve his remains.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live update: American Joshua Alan Jones' remains returned

