Ukraine war latest: Russia pouring troops into Eastern Ukraine ahead of new offensive

A member of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepares to fire 152 mm howitzer 2A65 Msta-B, near Bahmut - Reuters

Russia is pouring reinforcements into Eastern Ukraine ahead of a new offensive that could begin next week along a front where there have been relentless battles for months, a Ukrainian governor said.

"We are seeing more and more [Russian] reserves being deployed in our direction, we are seeing more equipment being brought in," said Serhiy Haidai, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk.

"They bring ammunition that is used differently than before - it is not round-the-clock shelling anymore. They are slowly starting to save, getting ready for a full-scale offensive," Haidai told Ukrainian television.

"It will most likely take them 10 days to gather reserves. After Feb. 15 we can expect [this offensive] at any time."

The war is reaching a pivotal point as its first anniversary approaches, with Ukraine no longer making the kind of gains it was achieving in the second half of 2022 and Russia inching forward with hundreds of thousands of mobilised reserve troops.

09:47 AM

Taiwan to speed up drone development, learning from Ukraine

Taiwan will speed up development of drones for military use taking into account the lessons of the war in Ukraine and the threat posed by China, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Unmanned aircraft have played a crucial role on both sides since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Ukraine's defence minister has said that he regarded drones as the future of modern warfare.

Taiwan, which is facing a growing threat from China to use force to bring it under Beijing's control, has repeatedly said it is closely watching the war in Ukraine and learning lessons it could apply to fight off a Chinese attack, including how Ukraine has resisted a numerically-superior force.

"Responding to the present enemy threat and using the general experience of drones in the Ukraine-Russia war, in order to construct an asymmetric combat power for our country's drones, the defence ministry is speeding up research and development and production of various drones," Taiwan Defence Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters on Tuesday.

09:19 AM

Only “psychological barriers” separate Ukraine from Western jets

Ukraine is working to secure its first squadron of foreign fighter jets from Western partners, with only “psychological barriers” preventing the transfer, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister.

Ukraine has been campaigning for modern Western fighter jets in recent weeks but several key partners including the US have ruled it out for now as fears of escalation persist.

But Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba noted that the same fears once stood in the way of Ukraine receiving HIMARS and tanks, among other weaponry and equipment that it now has.

He added that fears about the consequences of providing Ukraine with these resources had not come to fruition and urged a decision on jets as soon as possible.

08:56 AM

Ukraine withdraws 19m Russian books from libraries

Ukraine has withdrawn at least 19 million copies of Russian-language or Soviet-era books from its libraries, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.

Yevheniya Kravchuk, deputy head of the Ukrainian parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said that of the 19 million books, 11 million were in Russian.

"Some Ukrainian-language books from the Soviet era are also written off," Ms Kravchuk said.

"There are also recommendations to write off and remove books whose authors supported armed aggression against Ukraine."

It was not immediately clear what happened to the withdrawn books.

Russia has been accused of burning Ukrainian books in occupied areas.

08:42 AM

Russian war strategists making 'unrealistic' plans under political pressure

Russia’s war strategists are producing “unrealistic” plans for major offensives due to “political and professional pressure”, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

The MoD said on Tuesday that Russia does not currently have enough munitions or men for successful offensives but that “Senior commanders likely make plans requiring undermanned, inexperienced units to achieve unrealistic objectives due to political and professional pressure.”

It added that “Russian leaders will likely continue to demand sweeping advances” but that “It remains unlikely that Russia can build up the forces needed to substantially affect the outcome of the war within the coming weeks.”

08:27 AM

Russia has 'run out of munitions and men for successful offensives'

Russia has been attempting to launch a major offensive for weeks now but doesn’t have enough munitions or men to achieve a breakthrough, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

Movement in the war has been largely stalled in recent months as both sides prepare for new offensives. Ukraine is believed to be waiting for supplies from the west.

Meanwhile, “It is highly likely that Russia has been attempting to re-start major offensive operations in Ukraine since early January 2023,” the Ministry of Defence said in its morning intelligence update on Tuesday. “Its operational goal is almost certainly to capture the remaining Ukrainian-held parts of Donetsk Oblast.”

Yet “Russian forces have only managed to gain several hundred metres of territory per week. This is almost certainly because Russia now lacks the munitions and manoeuvre units required for successful offensives,” the ministry said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 7 February 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/WPxtRJO9h3



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/a9JW1mHMLT — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 7, 2023

08:09 AM

Switzerland could break neutrality to support Ukraine

Switzerland is close to breaking with centuries of tradition as a neutral state, as support for Ukraine puts pressure on the government to end a ban on exports of Swiss weapons to war zones.

Under Swiss neutrality, which dates back to 1815, Switzerland will not send weapons directly or indirectly to combatants in a war. Buyers of Swiss arms are legally prevented from re-exporting them.

But calls from the public and Switzerland’s EU neighbours to allow such transfers to Kyiv are growing louder, and parliament's two security committees have now recommended that the rules be eased.

However, lawmakers remain divided on the issue.

07:54 AM

£1.5 billion of UK property 'owned by investors with Kremlin links'

Almost 52,000 UK properties are owned by anonymous investors, including some "close to the Kremlin", according to a new report, despite laws seeking to stop dirty Russian cash after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Properties together worth more than £6.7 billion - particularly luxury London real estate - have been purchased "with suspect funds" via "secretive offshore companies", anti-corruption campaigners Transparency International UK said in a report.

More than a fifth, or £1.5 billion, was ploughed into property with "suspect funds from Russia, including those subject to sanctions and close to the Kremlin", it added.

The report comes after Britain launched a legal crackdown last year on Russian money coming from shell companies, tax havens and opaque ownership structures.

The government launched a new "Register of Overseas Entities", requiring foreign companies to declare the ultimate beneficiary of any property they hold in the UK. But campaigners say the register remains open to abuse.