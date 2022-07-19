Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran

·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to Iran to discuss a U.N.-backed proposal to unblock exports of Ukrainian grain.

In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves shorn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground.

“There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”

Kramatorsk residents Mykola Zavodovskyi and Tetiana Zavodovska stood in bandages outside a hospital. They heard a loud clap and went to their balcony to investigate, then everything exploded and the windows shattered.

“Probably it was a rocket, and probably it was brought down by Ukrainian forces,” Zavodovska said.

The midday strike came after Kyrylenko had reported four earlier Russian strikes in Kramatorsk and urged civilians to evacuate.

On the humanitarian front, Putin planned a high-stakes meeting in Tehran on Tuesday with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has sought to broker talks on a peaceful settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as help negotiations to unblock Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. As the West heaps sanctions on Russia and the costly campaign drags on, Putin is also seeking to bolster ties with Iran, a fellow target of severe U.S. sanctions and a potential military and trade partner.

In the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, Russian forces fired seven Kalibr cruise missiles overnight. The Russian Defense Ministry said strikes on the village of Bilenke achieved a legitimate military goal and "destroyed depots of ammunition for weapons supplied by the United States and European countries.”

A local official disputed Moscow's claim and said six people were wounded.

“These strikes on peaceful people have one goal — to intimidate the population and the authorities and keep them in constant tension,” Serhiy Bratchuk, the speaker of the Odesa regional government, told Ukrainian television.

With indications that Ukraine is planning counterattacks to retake occupied areas, the Russian military in recent weeks has targeted Odesa and parts of southern Ukraine where its troops captured cities earlier in the war.

In the east, Ukrainian forces are fighting to hold onto the declining territory under their control. Donetsk has been cut off from gas supplies and partly from water and power as the Russians try to complete their capture of the province. Russia's ground advance has slowed, in part because Ukraine is using more effective U.S. weapons and partly because of what Putin has called an “operational pause.” Russia has been focusing more on aerial bombardment using long-range missiles.

“The infrastructure of the cities is being methodically destroyed by missile strikes, and the civilian population, cut off from bare necessities, suffers the most,” Kyrylenko said.

Russian-installed officials in the southern region of Kherson, under Moscow’s control since early in the war, said Ukrainian forces damaged the only bridge in the city of Kherson over the Dnipro River, east of Odesa. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Kherson region's Kremlin-backed administration, told the Russian news agency Interfax that Ukrainian forces used American-made rocket launchers to damage the bridge in an attempt to cut Kherson off from the left bank of the Dnipro.

Ukrainian officials have spoken of plans for a counter-offensive to retake Kherson and other southern Ukrainian territory from the Russians.

Serhiy Khlan, an official with the Ukrainian administration of the Kherson region, tacitly confirmed the strike on Ukrainian television, reporting “a precise hit” and explosion in the area of the bridge.

Ukraine and Russia continued their sporadic exchanges of bodies of fallen soldiers. Each side gave the other 45 soldiers’ bodies in the Zaporizhzhia region. Russia's Ria-Novosti news agency said the soldiers had been killed in Mariupol, the Azov Sea city that captured worldwide attention because of a weeks-long siege of a steel plant.

At least two civilians were killed and 15 more were wounded by Russian shelling across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s presidential office said in a morning update.

With Russia's missiles hitting cities 799 kilometers (497 miles) apart Tuesday, “there remains a high level of threat of missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine,” said Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The missile strikes came as the British military said it believes Russia is struggling to keep up its troop strength in its grinding war of attrition that began with the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The British Defense Ministry said in a Tuesday assessment that Russia “has struggled to sustain effective offensive combat power since the start of the invasion, and this problem is likely becoming increasingly acute” as Moscow seeks to conquer the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The British military added: “While Russia may still make further territorial gains, their operational tempo and rate of advance is likely to be very slow without a significant operational pause for reorganization and refit.”

In other developments Tuesday:

— Ukraine's parliament approved President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to dismiss Ivan Bakanov as head of the country's Security Service, the SBU. Zelenskyy proposed removing Bakanov, as well as Iryna Venediktova, who served as Ukraine’s prosecutor general, over the weekend. The parliament separately voted to approve Venediktova’s ouster, and then Zelenskyy signed a decree finalizing the decision. As part of the reshuffle stemming from alleged collaboration with Russian authorities, Zelenskyy on Tuesday also fired heads of five regional branches of the SBU and one deputy head of the agency.

Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, visited Washington at the invitation of U.S. first lady Jill Biden. Zelenska met Monday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Blinken assured her of the United States’ commitment to Ukraine, and commended her for her work with civilians dealing with trauma and other damage from the war. Zelenska was expected to meet with Jill Biden on Tuesday.

___

Cara Anna contributed to this report from Kramatorsk.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Susie Blann, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • One killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk - governor

    KYIV (Reuters) -At least one person was killed in a Russian missile strike on the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the regional governor said. Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said the attack caused loud explosions and a fire in a residential building. Rescue workers were on the scene.

  • Russia says peace in Ukraine will be on its terms, strikes multiple targets

    A senior Russian security official said on Tuesday that peace in Ukraine when it came would be on Moscow's terms as Russian forces struck targets across the country with missiles even as their ground offensive stuttered. More than two weeks have passed since Russia's last major territorial gain - capturing the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk - and Ukraine's General Army Staff said on Tuesday that Moscow's forces were busy shoring up their positions in recently seized territory and mounting limited but unsuccessful ground assaults, albeit in numerous different locations. Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president who is now deputy head of its Security Council, struck a defiant tone though, signalling that Moscow was ready to do whatever it took in order to prevail.

  • Minsk blames western sanctions for pushing Belarus into default

    The Belarusian finance ministry said on Tuesday Western sanctions that have limited Minsk's ability to deal in foreign currencies are pushing the country into default despite Minsk being able to service its debts. Belarus did not pay the coupon on its 2027 Eurobond due on June 29. Following the expiry of a 14-day grace period, global rating agency Fitch on Monday downgraded Belarus' long-term foreign currency rating to "restricted default" from "C".

  • A Russian gas cutoff would send Europe into recession unless nations around the world pooled their dwindling supplies together, IMF says

    Under a best-case scenario, the EU's economy would contract by 0.4%, but shrink by more than 2% in a worst-case scenario, the IMF said.

  • Ukraine's parliament votes to remove security chief and prosecutor general

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's parliament dismissed the domestic security chief and prosecutor general on Tuesday, two days after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suspended them for failing to root out Russian spies. Ivan Bakanov was fired from his position at the helm of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) by a comfortable majority, several lawmakers said on the Telegram messaging app. The head of Zelenskiy's political faction said Iryna Venediktova had also been voted out as prosecutor general.

  • Canada sends repaired Nord Stream turbine to Germany - Kommersant

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Canada sent a turbine for the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Germany by plane on July 17 after repair work had been completed, Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation. The return of the turbine from Canada to the Russian Portovaya compressor station, a crucial element of Nord Stream, has been in focus for the past month since Russian energy producer Gazprom reduced gas supplies to Germany.

  • Transfer news LIVE: Oleksandr Zinchenko on verge of Arsenal move as Cristiano Ronaldo could be Atletico-bound

    Follow all the football transfer news, rumours and latest updates today

  • Bison return to the UK for the first time in thousands of years

    Bison have returned to the UK for the first time in thousands of years. They have been introduced into an ancient woodland to help tackle the nature and climate crises. The release, led by Kent Wildlife Trust and the Wildwood Trust, forms part of a £1.12 million project to manage West Blean and Thornden Woods near Canterbury, funded by the People’s Postcode Lottery Dream Fund.

  • Kristin Smart's Body Is Still Missing — But Longtime Suspect and His Father Face Trial

    Paul Flores is charged in connection with the college freshman's death and disappearance in 1996 — and his father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping to hide her body

  • China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

    China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times. Pelosi would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.

  • China agrees to more EU cooperation but silent on frozen pact

    China agreed to coordinate economic policies with the European Union, liberalise trade and investment, and further open up its financial sector, but was silent on an investment deal frozen by disputes over human rights, geopolitics and the war in Ukraine. In the ninth round of the trade and economic dialogue between the EU and China on Tuesday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis held "pragmatic", "candid" and "efficient" discussions, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement. "The two sides will strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies, increase cooperation in global food and energy security and other fields, and jointly promote global economic and financial stability," the Chinese ministry said of the virtual talks.

  • Palestinian attacker shot; Israel and Hamas exchange fire

    A Palestinian attacker in Jerusalem stabbed a man on a bus with a screw driver on Tuesday before he was shot by a bystander, Israeli police said. Earlier Tuesday, Israeli aircraft struck a post belonging to the militant Hamas group in the Gaza Strip, in response to a gunshot fired into southern Israel from the Palestinian territory earlier in the day, the military said. In the Jerusalem stabbing, hospital officials said the victim, a man in his 40s, was moderately wounded.

  • So Who Is Getting 'The Bachelorette' Villain Edit This Season? Hayden Markowitz, Apparently

    Here's everything we know about Hayden Markowitz from Gabby and Rachel's season of 'The Bachelorette,' and why he's getting this season's villain edit.

  • REFILE-UPDATE 2-Yellen vows tough U.S. measures against countries abusing economic order

    The United States will impose harsh consequences on countries that break the international economic order, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday. "Economic integration has been weaponised by Russia," she said, calling for all responsible countries to unite in opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine. The United States is pushing for increased trade ties with South Korea and other trusted allies to improve the resilience of supply chains, and avert possible manipulation by geopolitical rivals, Yellen told Reuters on Monday.

  • Ukraine's Avdiyivka repels series of attacks - official

    Russian troops have tried unsuccessfully to advance towards the city of Avdiyivka north of Donetsk in recent days, the head of Avdiyivka's military administration, Vitaliy Barabash, said on Tuesday. Avdiyivka lies on a road leading from Donetsk to the settlement of Kostyantynivka and further towards Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, the key cities in the region that are still controlled by Ukraine.

  • Russian Gas Supply Halt Risks 1.5% Cut to EU’s GDP in Worst Case Scenario

    (Bloomberg) -- A halt of Russian gas supplies to the European Union could potentially reduce its gross domestic product by as much as 1.5% if the next winter is cold and the region fails to take preventive measures to save energy, according to new estimates from the bloc.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Sta

  • Anti-drone laser weapon hub to be created in Scotland

    Defence giant Raytheon plans a centre of excellence in high-energy laser weapons in Livingston.

  • Germany again rejects Russian explanation for gas supply cut

    BERLIN (AP) — The German government said Monday that a turbine at the center of uncertainty about future gas deliveries through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe was only supposed to be installed in September, underlining its insistence that there should be no technical obstacle to the gas flow. Meanwhile, Germany's biggest importer of Russian gas said it had received a letter from Russia's Gazprom claiming “force majeure” — events beyond its control — as the reason for past and current sho

  • Tech billionaire Peter Thiel is under fire from Arizona Republicans hoping to defeat his Trump-backed protégé Blake Masters in Senate primary

    Highlighting Thiel's $13.5 million in spending, businessman Jim Lamon hopes to capitalize on GOP suspicions of wealthy financiers and Silicon Valley.

  • 'Three strikes and you're out': Middle-class drug users to be banned from nightclubs and bars

    Middle class drug users face being banned from nightclubs under a “three strikes and out” plan to crack down on recreational use.