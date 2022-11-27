Russia planning new strikes, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits Kherson

(Reuters) - Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russia would surely launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defence forces and citizens should be prepared to work together to withstand the consequences.

"We understand that the terrorists are planing new strikes. We know this for a fact," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "And as long as they have missiles, they, unfortunately, will not calm down."

Zelenskiy said the week to come could well be as difficult as the previous week, when attacks on electricity infrastructure subjected Ukrainians to the most acute power cuts since Russian troops invaded in February.

"Our defence forces are getting ready. The entire country is getting ready," he said. "We have worked out all the scenarios, including with our partners."

(Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by David Gregorio)

