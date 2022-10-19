Putin declares martial law in annexed areas as Ukraine pushes offensive

Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four provinces of Ukraine where it controls territory after Russian officials warned of a looming Ukrainian assault on the key southern city of Kherson.

“We are working on solving very complex, large-scale tasks to ensure a reliable future for Russia, the future of our people,” the Russian president said in televised remarks to members of his security council.

The law, published on the Kremlin website, gives far far-reaching emergency powers to the Russian-installed heads of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson provinces, which Russia recently proclaimed as annexed after sham referendums.

The Kremlin decree also puts Russia on a stronger economic war-footing. Putin ordered an “economic mobilisation” in eight provinces bordering Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. Putin said he was granting additional authority to the leaders of all Russian provinces to maintain public order and increase production in support of Moscow’s war, which is entering its eighth month. The law also limits the freedom to move in and out of eight Russian provinces bordering Ukraine.

In his speech Putin also hinted at a further escalation of the war, calling the Ukrainian authorities “satanists” who have “ignored” Russia’s warnings.

“Russia has repeatedly given a chance to the command of the satanists to come to their senses. But we were not heard or ignored. Now everything will be different, we will dictate the terms,” Putin said.

Shortly after Putin’s statements, his spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said the government was not planning on closing the country’s international borders.

Earlier in the day, the head of the occupying administration in Kherson spoke of plans to move up to 60,000 people across the Dnieper River and then into Russia as Moscow attempts to cling to the city before a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Vladimir Saldo said Russia would transport 50,000-60,000 people to the Dnieper’s east bank – and then to Russia – at a rate of 10,000 people each day. “We are not going to surrender the city,” he said in a nationally televised interview on Wednesday.

Story continues

Yet the mass removal of civilians would set the stage for just that. Kherson, the second-largest population centre in Ukraine captured by Russia during the war, is on the Dnieper’s west bank. Officials said the plan was to remove civilians and the occupying authorities from the city. People would not be allowed to enter Kherson province for seven days, they added.

Residents are under pressure to leave the city. A number have reported receiving mass text messages warning the city will be shelled and informing them that buses will be leaving from the port from 7am. Workers such as teachers and doctors are also being told to leave.

“I am not planning to go anywhere,” one local resident, Svetlana, said. “They are trying to sow panic but we aren’t buying it. I don’t believe Ukraine is going to bomb us. We are staying put.”

Related: Russia’s new Ukraine commander signals civilian removals from ‘tense’ Kherson

A Ukrainian official, Yaroslav Yanushevich, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, told people in Kherson not to comply with the evacuation request.

“People of Kherson, I urge you to ignore everything the occupiers tell you or demand from you. They want to take our people hostage and use them as human shields. Do not allow the evil empire to hide behind you, your parents, your children,” he said in a post on his Telegram channel. Ukrainian army does not destroy Ukrainian cities and villages.”

Russian television footage showed hundreds of people gathered at the port on Wednesday morning waiting to be removed. Russian officials have promised to help them buy property in mainland Russia, suggesting they are not planning for a return of civilians to the city in the foreseeable future.

Russia’s army would remain in Kherson, its leadership said, although the head of its invasion force, Gen Sergei Surovikin, hinted in an interview that his forces may also be forced to retreat. “I repeat: [the situation] is already very difficult today,” he said. “We will act consciously, in a timely manner. I do not exclude the adoption of the most difficult decisions.”

Saldo said the movement of civilians would be tied to a decision “to build sizeable defensive fortifications to repulse any attack”.

“There is no place for civilians where the military is operating,” he wrote. “Let the Russian army fulfil its task.”

Russian forces appeared to have resumed aerial attacks on Kyiv on Wednesday, with locals reporting explosions from anti-air defence systems in the skies over the Ukrainian capital.

Local occupation officials have warned of a coming Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area. “The battle for Kherson will begin in the very near future,” said Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy administrator in Kherson. “The civilian population is advised, if possible, to leave the area of the upcoming fierce hostilities.”

The warnings are an attempt to avoid a repeat of the situation in Kharkiv province, where the Russian military was criticised for its chaotic retreat and in many cases leaving behind local Ukrainians who had collaborated with the Russian occupation governments.

Kherson is the capital of one of the four provinces Russia claimed to annex amid much fanfare after sham referendums last month. Since then Ukraine’s advance has meant none of the provinces are under full Russian control.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser noted that just a month after the “pompous announcement of Kherson annexation” the city was being “ceremoniously evacuated in anticipation of [Ukrainian] justice”. “Reality can hurt if you live in a fictional fantasy world,” wrote Mykhailo Podolyak.