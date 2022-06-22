How Russia has outflanked Ukraine in Africa

Paul Melly - Africa Programme, Chatham House, London
·6 min read
A supporter of Malian Interim President wears a face mask of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during a pro-Junta and pro-Russia rally in Bamako on May 13, 2022
A supporter of Malian Interim President wears a face mask of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, during a pro-Junta and pro-Russia rally in Bamako on May 13, 2022

Addresses to summits and national parliaments around the world by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky have become a staple of the diplomatic calendar over the last few months.

But when he spoke to the African Union (AU) on Monday only four heads of state from the continent listened in, with the others represented by subordinates or officials.

The disappointing turnout was symptomatic of the unequal struggle that Kyiv faces in getting across its message in a continent of 54 countries where it has just 10 embassies - only a quarter of the Russian presence.

So, in trying to shift African perspectives on Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, Mr Zelensky cannot deploy political or security clout comparable with Moscow's.

Ukraine is not a global military power and it is not a permanent member of the UN Security Council, unlike Russia.

As a result, many African leaders have concluded that they simply cannot afford to emulate direct Western confrontation with Moscow.

That is particularly the case now that the blockage of grain export shipments from Ukraine is contributing to an already serious food crisis, driving up the price of imports and jeopardising the flow of wheat, other cereals and cooking oil to African countries that are not self-sufficient.

Early this month Senegal's President Macky Sall, the current head of the AU, flew to the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi to discuss with Mr Putin how to free up the obstacles that are curbing desperately needed food exports from both Russia and Ukraine.

And last week South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa called Mr Putin to discuss deliveries of Russian agricultural products and fertiliser to Africa.

The talks produced some modest progress though not a decisive breakthrough.

A statue of soldiers
A monument to the Russian military has been put up in the capital of the Central African Republic

Meanwhile, there are some hints that the invasion of Ukraine may be putting strains on Russian military engagement in Africa, with unconfirmed rumours of some troops from the mercenary group Wagner being called back from Central African Republic (CAR).

That would hardly be a surprise, given the demands of the intense military campaign in the crucial Donbas region.

However, there is no sign of a reduction in Wagner's presence in Mali - where its men have frequently been seen on operations alongside national forces.

Dramatic new international context

Moreover, official Russian security and military deals in Africa are actually being reinforced.

Cameroon has become the latest target of this charm offensive.

Cameroon's Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo was in Moscow last month to join his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in signing a five-year military cooperation agreement.

This embraces intelligence, training and sharing expertise in tackling terrorism and maritime piracy. Joint exercises are planned.

The document makes no mention of arms shipments but hints suggestively that additional forms of collaboration could yet be agreed.

In fact, a 2015 deal had already provided for Russian deliveries of artillery and logistical and air support - useful for the campaign against jihadists in Cameroon's Far North region.

Although this new agreement is less specific, it appears to be stirring concern in Western capitals.

Within weeks the French foreign ministry's Africa director, Christophe Bigot, had flown to Yaoundé, seemingly to reassure Cameroon's Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute that Paris too remains committed to economic, cultural and anti-terrorist cooperation.

This photo taken on June 16, 2017 in Bamenda shows a hotel destroyed by a fire, allegedly attributed to a radical separatist movement demanding the independence of the Anglophone region from the rest of Francophone Cameroon.
Cameroon is battling an insurgency by English-speaking separatists and militant Islamists

The accord with Cameroon was signed against the dramatic new international context - the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Western leaders now regard Russia as a major security threat, challenging the very foundations of democracy and the rules-based international system.

However, some African governments are reluctant to buy into this negative perception of the Putin regime. And that applies not only to those such as Mali and CAR.

Anti-West feelings run high

Some long-standing African partners of the West have also held back from outright criticism of Mr Putin's actions.

Senegal, for example, opted not to support the 2 March UN General Assembly motion calling on Russia to stop using force against Ukraine.

Cameroon adopted a similarly equivocal stance - its ambassador to the UN judiciously flying home in early March so that he missed the crucial vote.

And then on 7 April the country also abstained when the General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Domestic public opinion plays a part in such stances.

Lining up with France, the US and the UK is not always the most popular stance on the continent and the Cameroonian government, like a number of its peers, appears to have concluded that it had to take account of such popular feelings.

Russian and Central African Republic flags are waived by demonstrators gathered in Bangui on March 5, 2022 during a rally in support of Russia
Many people in Central African Republic welcome Russian military engagement in their country

However, Cameroon is going much further, taking the proactive decision to sign the new military cooperation agreement with Russia even as Russian forces continued to bombard Ukrainian cities.

This distinctive stance is probably explained by the domestic situation in Cameroon.

The French-speaking President Paul Biya is facing security challenges on two fronts - while his government combats the Nigeria-based Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) in the Far North region, it is also engaged in a lengthy struggle to suppress the separatist rebellion in the country's two English-speaking regions, South-West and North-West.

Besides Russia, Cameroon also has military cooperation agreements with France, China, Brazil and Turkey - and it used to also have an accord with the US.

Wagner accused of torture and killings

Yet Western partners are concerned about human rights and governance issues and their assistance has come with conditions.

Indeed, concerns over the situation in Cameroon's English-speaking regions recently led the US to suspend its military support.

With the Americans holding back, some Cameroonian analysts fear that the government may now have decided to seek alternative support from a partner with fewer scruples about uncompromising military tactics, at the cost of human rights accountability.

Moscow's track record elsewhere in Africa suggests that it is comfortable in backing a hardline approach.

A group of women make fans in a workshop given by members of the NGO, Plan International, during a visit by Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Maroua on April 28, 2022
Violence in Cameroon has forced tens of thousands of people to live in camps

In CAR, Wagner has been training the army since 2018 and its men helped government forces repulse a rebel assault on the capital Bangui in early 2021.

But UN experts have accused Wagner of committing serious human rights abuses against civilians; its fighters were recently alleged to have killed civilian villagers near Bria, the centre of the diamond-mining industry.

Wagner also operates alongside the national army in central Mali where, Human Rights Watch and local people have alleged, these two allied forces have tortured and killed villagers.

Malian government forces and the Russian mercenaries are alleged to have killed more than 300 people in Moura in March.

It is hard to see Cameroon's government going so far as to hire the controversial mercenary contractor. It seems much more likely to stick with the conventional government-to-government ties envisaged in last month's Moscow agreement.

But the new partnership with Russia could certainly signal a renewed military assertiveness as the government tries to suppress residual separatist rebel activity in English-speaking regions and the militant Islamist presence in the Far North region.

Map outlining ties between Africa and Russia
Map outlining ties between Africa and Russia

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Polish official: Europe can't defend itself without the US

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister said Tuesday the current security crisis on the continent shows that Europe can't defend itself without the United States, but that NATO members in the region should take more responsibility for their own protection. “Poland perceives the engagement of the United States in European security as a fundamental condition of peace in Europe,” Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau told a gathering of Polish ambassadors, in comments carried by the state news agen

  • Canada MPs given panic buttons as threats increase

    Politicians say intimidation and harassment is becoming increasingly common in Canada.

  • Takeaways: Trump's conditional loyalty, new warning for left

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican who was backed by Donald Trump at the last minute prevailed on Tuesday in an Alabama Senate runoff. But in neighboring Georgia, the former president's losing streak deepened. Meanwhile, moderate Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser won her Democratic primary, offering a fresh warning to progressives. Takeaways from the latest round of midterm primary elections: LOYALTY RUNS ONE WAY Throughout his life in business, entertainment and, eventually, politics, Trump dem

  • Europe is drawing up emergency plans to switch back to coal after Russia cuts natural-gas supplies

    Russia's Gazprom has slashed natural-gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline, citing an equipment hold-up in Canada due to sanctions.

  • Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says US stocks could crash another 20% as the risks of a recession rise

    Wilson, who predicted the current sell-off, said stocks still have further to fall as company earnings come under pressure from inflation.

  • Dow climbs 425 points as investors try to recover from the worst stock sell-off in 2 years

    Recession warnings are piling up from Goldman, BofA, and Tesla boss Elon Musk. US stocks are coming off their worst week since March 2020.

  • Scuffles as India protesters block train lines

    STORY: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called 'Agnipath,' or "path of fire," designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces.The scheme has sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking train coaches, burning tires and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.Workers of the youth wing of India's opposition Congress Party climbed on a train at New Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station and demanded the government to roll back the recruitment plan as security officials tried to remove them from the tracks.Protests also erupted in southern Chennai city, where protesters carried banners and flags, before being detained by the police."Out of this Indian Army, they are trying to recruit one part for Hindu Sena (a Hindu fringe group). This is bad for the nation, this is actually against the nation," said a protester, Kumar Swamy.Passengers were forced to wait at railway stations in northern Varanasi and eastern Patna cities for hours, as trains were cancelled and delayed due to the shutdown.On Sunday (June 19), a top Indian Army official said the recruitment plan would not be rolled back.

  • Russia's Medvedev suggests U.S. should beg for nuclear arms talks

    Russia and the United States, by far the world's biggest nuclear powers, have negotiated a series of major strategic nuclear arms reduction treaties since Ronald Reagan came to power in 1981. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious disruption in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

  • North Korean leader convenes military meeting amid tensions

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called a meeting with his senior military officials to discuss national defense policies and plans for further arms buildup following a highly provocative run in ballistic missile testing this year that revived tensions with Washington and Seoul. Pyongyang’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim presided over a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission that began Tuesday to review defense

  • Africa 'taken hostage' by Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy says

    NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — “Africa is actually taken hostage” in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid catastrophically rising food prices, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the African Union continental body during a closed-door address on Monday. It took weeks of requests for Zelenskyy to address African nations, many of whom retain close ties to Russia and failed to support a U.N. General Assembly resolution condemning the invasion earlier this year. Ukraine and the West hope to weaken thos

  • Indonesian president due to meet Putin this month -state media

    This year's meetings of the Group of 20 major economies have been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, with Indonesia struggling to keep the group united as some Western countries threaten to boycott the summit and push for Russia's exclusion. The Antara news agency reported that the Indonesian leader, widely known as Jokowi, was scheduled to meet Putin on June 30.

  • Return of the superjumbo: A380 makes comeback despite high oil prices

    Two years ago, dozens of Airbus A380s set course for storage in sites from rural France to the Gulf as the outbreak of COVID-19 accelerated the demise of the world's largest jets. Now, the iconic European double-decker is gaining a new lease on life as airlines scramble to cope with rising demand and shortages of newer models, though for how long is unclear. The return of the four-engine behemoth at carriers such as Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways - and soon at Japan's ANA Holdings and South Korea's Asiana Airlines - comes despite high fuel prices that make operating new-generation two-engine widebodies far cheaper.

  • Ukraine must be Three Seas member - Zelenskiy

    STORY: "One look at the geographical map of our region is enough to realize that only with Ukraine can all our countries fulfil their full potential,” said Zelenskiy addressing the summit via videolink.He added that the countries of the Three Seas are Ukraine’s connection to the free world.Zelenskiy presented his proposals of cooperation in different fields to leaders of Central and Eastern European countries that attended the summit in Riga.The two-day event focuses on the geopolitical and business cooperation of nations located between the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas.The participants included the representatives of the three Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania), the countries in the Visegrad group (Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary), as well as Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Romania.The Three Seas Initiative was established by the Croatian and Polish governments in 2016 aiming to strengthen cooperation between the countries involved and boost economic ties and enhance energy, transport, and digital links among countries.

  • Russian TV channel takes aim at 'Iron Curtain' from outside

    When television reporters Tikhon Dzyadko and Ekaterina Kotrikadze left Russia with other colleagues in March, they left the country without one of its few major non-government media outlets. The pair, leading journalists at independent TV channel Dozhd, have been broadcasting a current affairs show on their joint YouTube channel from neighbouring Georgia since Dozhd went off air but are now preparing a formal relaunch from abroad. Their departure from Russia came after President Vladimir Putin signed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for spreading "fake" news about the military, making it effectively illegal to criticise Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Transcripts from the January 6 select committee's public hearings

    Check back here to read, search, and review the transcripts from the January 6 select committee's public hearings.

  • Vega, Kiggans win GOP nod to face Reps. Spanberger, Luria

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia voters picked a state senator and a law enforcement official Tuesday as the Republican nominees for what could be two of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. Jen Kiggans defeated three challengers to win the nomination in Virginia’s coastal 2nd District and will take on U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria. And Yesli Vega, an auxiliary deputy and county-level elected official, prevailed in a crowded field in the central Virginia 7th District. Vega will face Rep. Abiga

  • Ukrainian refugee family resettling near Port Stanley

    When Maksym Nechytailo, Irina Koval and their two children, Sofia, 11, and Bohdar,12, finally set foot in Elgin County in the coming weeks, their first words will probably be “thank you.” The Ukrainian refugee family – fleeing from the Russian invasion of their homeland – is on its way to the home of Ana and Marshall Smith, near Port Stanley. The Smiths have invited the Ukrainians to use a granny suite in their Sunset Drive home for one year. They’re also rallied the community to help co-ordinat

  • Ukraine on course for EU candidacy at summit, EU says

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Ukraine is set to become an official candidate for European Union membership on Thursday in a symbolic but morale-boosting decision following Russia's invasion, ministers and diplomats said on Tuesday. EU leaders in Brussels are expected to sign off on last week's recommendation by the European Commission, the EU executive. After several days of internal EU discussions no opposition among the 27 member states has surfaced, three diplomats told Reuters.

  • Austin Hays' sliding catch

    Austin Hays makes a sliding catch out in left field, taking a hit away from Maikel Franco to end the top of the 6th inning

  • 2 of the Best Tech Stocks I’d Buy Amid the Market Correction

    The recent broader market correction has pressured tech stocks further, which were already trading within oversold territory. The post 2 of the Best Tech Stocks I’d Buy Amid the Market Correction appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.