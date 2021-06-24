Russia news – live: Boris Johnson says UK ‘entirely right’ in Crimea row as Moscow threatens military action

Russian president Vladimir Putin (AP)

Boris Johnson’s government has been warned Russia will “hit the target” of any foreign warship testing its territorial claims in waters off Crimea, following a tense confrontation in the Black Sea.

The prime minister said it was “entirely right” for the HMS Defender to be travelling through the disputed waters, while the Ministry of Defence (MoD) denied Russia had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the warship.

Foreign minister Dominic Raab said Russia’s claims were “predictably inaccurate”. However, BBC footage appeared to show shots were fired – although well out of range. The MoD said a “gunnery exercise” had been conducted in the area.

Lord Dannatt, ex-head of the British Army, said Vladimir Putin was “testing the will of the West” with the stand-off. “I’m a little bit surprised that the MoD is playing it down,” he said – adding that the idea warning shots were merely part of a gunnery exercise was “codswallop”.

British warships would “of course” sail again through the disputed waters, said cabinet minister George Eustice. “We never accepted the annexation of Crimea – these were Ukrainian territorial waters.”