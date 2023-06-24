Russia rebellion latest LIVE: Putin accuses Yevgeny Prigozhin of ‘treason’ as Wagner Group leader launches ‘mutiny’ against Moscow

(REUTERS)

The leader of the Wagner private military group in Russia has called for an armed rebellion against the military leadership in Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin posted a series of angry video and audio recordings in which he accused Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a deadly rocket strike Friday on Wagner‘s field camps in Ukraine, where his troops are fighting on behalf of Russia.

Mr Prigozhin said his troops would now punish Shoigu in an armed rebellion and urged the army not to offer resistance but he has has denied he is attempting a coup.

The military leader said he and his troops have reached the city of Rostov-on-Don after crossing the Russian border from Ukraine.

He claimed that his forces had military facilities in the city under their control, including the airfield and posted video in which he says Wagner forces will continue to blockade the city and move on to Moscow unless defence chiefs Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov come and meet him.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that anti-terrorist measures were being taken in the Russian capital, including additional checks on roads, to reinforce security. The Kremlin has ordered Prigozhin’s arrest, and he is being investigated for inciting mutiny.

President Vladimir Putin is due to address the nation.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

08:58 , Sami Quadri

Prigozhin, a businessman who is also known as "Putin’s chef" for his Kremlin catering contracts, has become an influential figure in Russia.

Born in the Soviet Union in 1961, he spent much of his teens in and out of jail for crimes including fraud and robbery.

Prigozhin launched a number of businesses, including grocery and gambling firms, following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

He was at one stage thought to have a net worth in excess of $1billion. His wife, Lyubov Prigozhina, described as a pharmacist and businesswoman, owned many companies that have now expanded to a chain of boutiques in St Petersburg, as well as a wellness centre in the Leningrad region and a boutique hotel.

Prigozhin was previously living on a $105 million St Petersburg estate, which included a house for his daughter Polina, who boasted on social media that the family’s yacht - named St Vitamin - had ‘six bedrooms, a dining room, a terrace, a kitchen, rooms for the staff, two decks and a terrace’.

He created the Wagner Group during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

The mercenary operation has continued to expand in recent years, with forays as far afield as the Middle East and Africa. In Syria, Wagner’s forces helped to prop up genocidal dictator Bashar al-Assad, while in Africa the group hoovered up mineral resources in countries such as Sudan, Central African Republic and Mali.

Wagner mercenaries, many recruited from prisons, have featured prominently in the current war in Ukraine.

Prighozin has frequently excoriated the military top brass over their lack of support for his outfit.

UK says Russian state now facing greatest challenge of recent times

08:41 , Sami Quadri

Britain's defence ministry says the Russian state is facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group forces towards Moscow.

“Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out. This represents the most significant challenge to the Russian state in recent times,” Britain's defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.

Poland monitoring situation in Russia

08:37 , Sami Quadri

Poland's president held consultations with the prime minister and defence ministry about the situation in Russia, he said on Saturday, adding that Warsaw was monitoring the situation.

“In connection with the situation in Russia, this morning we held consultations with the prime minister and the ministry of defence, as well as with allies,” Andrzej Duda wrote on Twitter.

“The course of events beyond our eastern border is monitored on an ongoing basis,” he said.

08:13 , Sami Quadri

President Vladimir Putin has called an armed rebellion by the Wagner mercenary group chief a “betrayal”, and has promised to “defend the people” and Russia.

Putin accuses Wagner of causing ‘anarchy’

08:12 , Sami Quadri

Putin has warned that Russia is locked in a battle against “anarchy and capitulation”.

"This internal mutiny is a mortal blow to us," he said, adding that the situation around Rostov remains “very complicated”.

"I am doing everything to repel this attack," he says, describing it as a stab in the back.

"Those who mutiny have betrayed Russia and I urge anybody involved in it to cease any kind of participation in armed conflict."

Putin accuses Prigozhin of treason

08:05 , Sami Quadri

Vladimir Putin has accused Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops of staging “armed mutiny”.

“This is a criminal adventuristic campaign. It is equivalent to armed mutiny. Russia will defend itself,” says the Russian president.

“We are fighting for the life and security of our citizens and our territorial integrity.”

He continues: “It is an attempt to subvert us from inside. This is treason.”

BREAKING: Putin making TV address

08:04 , Sami Quadri

Wagner leader ‘warned of revolution over Ukraine war’

07:59 , Sami Quadri

Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had previously warned the nation could face a revolution over the war in Ukraine.

In May, he suggested the homes of the Russian elite could be stormed by citizens in anger at the deaths.

Prigozhin said of the war: “During the [special military operation], I pulled out 50,000 inmates from jails. Twenty per cent of them died.”

He criticised the elite in Russia, who he said continued to live normally while huge numbers of lives are lost.

Wagner ‘controls military facilities in Voronezh, 500 km south of Moscow'

07:50 , Sami Quadri

A Russian security source told Reuters that Wagner Group mercenary fighters had taken control of all military facilities in the city of Voronezh, around 500 km (310 miles) south of Moscow.

Russian mercenary chief ‘seizes Russian city of Rostov-on-Don’

07:46 , Sami Quadri

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday he had taken control of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don as part of an attempt to oust the military leadership amid what the authorities said was an armed mutiny.

Prigozhin demanded that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff, whom he has pledged to oust over what he says is their disastrous leadership of the war against Ukraine, come to see him in Rostov, a city near the Ukrainian border.

He had earlier said that he had 25,000 fighters moving towards Moscow to “restore justice” and had alleged, without providing evidence, that the military had killed a huge number of fighters from his Wagner private militia in an air strike, something the defence ministry denied.

“Those who destroyed our lads, who destroyed the lives of many tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, will be punished. I ask that no one offer resistance...,” he said in one of many frenzied audio messages.

“There are 25,000 of us and we are going to figure out why chaos is happening in the country,” he said, promising to destroy any checkpoints or air forces that got in Wagner's way.

Zelensky adviser on Wagner operation: 'Everything is just beginning in Russia'

07:40 , Sami Quadri

A senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the actions by Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin as a “counter-terrorist operation” and said that “everything is just beginning in Russia”.

"The split between the elites is too obvious. Agreeing and pretending that everything is settled won’t work," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Saturday.

"Someone must definitely lose: either Prigozhin...or the collective ‘anti-Prygozhin’," he added.

"Everything is just beginning in Russia."

Russian mercenary boss says troops willing to go ‘all the way’ in rebellion

07:30 , Matt Watts

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday his Wagner fighters had crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine and were prepared to go "all the way" against Moscow's military, hours after the Kremlin accused him of armed mutiny.

As a long-running standoff between Prigozhin and the military top brass appeared to come to a head, Russia's FSB security service opened a criminal case against him, TASS news agency said. It called on the Wagner private military company forces to ignore his orders and arrest him.

Wagner fighters had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov, Prigozhin said in an audio recording posted on Telegram. He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way. Prigozhin earlier said, without providing evidence, that Russia's military leadership had killed a huge number of his troops in an air strike and vowed to punish them.

He said his actions were not a military coup. But in a frenzied series of audio messages, in which the sound of his voice sometimes varied and could not be independently verified, he appeared to suggest that his 25,000-strong militia was en route to oust the leadership of the defence ministry in Moscow.

Security was stepped up on Friday night at government buildings, transport facilities and other key locations in Moscow, TASS reported, citing a source at a security service.