Russia must change for ties to improve, says UK PM's spokesman

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Russia must take a different path for relations with Britain to improve, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after Moscow accused London of spreading lies over a warship confrontation in the Black Sea.

"We support engagement with Russia in order to deliver tough messages and encourage a change in their behaviour ... We remain open to a different relationship but for that to happen the Russian government must choose a different path," the spokesman told reporters.

