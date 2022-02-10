Russia must back up words on Ukraine by moving troops, says Britain

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British foreign minister Liz Truss called on Russia on Thursday to back up its assertion that it has no plans to invade Ukraine with action and move its troops away from the border.

"Minister Lavrov has said to me today that Russia have no plans to invade Ukraine but we need to see those words followed up by actions and we need to see the troops and the equipment that is stationed on the Ukraine border moved elsewhere, because at present it is in a very threatening posture," Truss told a new conference in Moscow, standing alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Alistair Smout)