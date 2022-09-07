Russia makes Philip Schofield the face of its energy war on the West

This Morning - ITV

Phillip Schofield became an unlikely star of Kremlin propaganda on Tuesday after offering ITV viewers the chance to win cash to cover their energy bills.

“This week we’ve got our usual cash prizes, but you could also win some extra cash to pay your energy bills until the end of the year,” he told viewers during the “spin to win” segment of the show.

“Wow, that’s very important right now,” said Holly Willoughby, Schofield’s co-host.

Russian state television leapt on the competition to celebrate how energy prices are soaring across Europe, which Moscow blames on Western sanctions.

The competition, in which Schofield and Willoughby offered to pay energy bills for four months, was featured on the state-sponsored broadcaster’s morning news programme.

The Russian show's host, Olga Skabeyeva, appeared to delight in the desperate situation in which many households now find themselves.

“On the morning show Wheel of Fortune, TV viewers in the UK can now win full payment for their energy bills,” she said.

“Apart from that, one could win £1,000 or even £3,000 but judging from soaring energy prices that have gone up 80 per cent in one go, it’s clearly much better to win payment for your energy bills.”

The Kremlin-controlled late-morning news channel is seen as one of Vladimir Putin’s main weapons in the information war. Its segment on the competition followed a report on Liz Truss winning the Tory leadership race to become the next prime minister.

Russia has consistently blamed Western sanctions imposed in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine for the spiralling energy prices in the hope the measures might be eased.

Earlier this week, European gas prices jumped after Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, halted supplies via the vital Nord Stream 1 pipeline. European politicians responded by accusing Putin of using energy deliveries as a means of blackmail.

The West has pledged to wean itself off Russian energy, but research released on Tuesday highlighted how difficult that might be as Russia raked in €158 billion from fossil fuel exports in the first six months of the war.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Finnish think tank, said soaring prices had boosted Russia’s income even after a reduction in export volumes.

“Fossil fuel exports have contributed approximately €43 billion to Russia’s federal budget since the start of the invasion, helping fund war crimes in Ukraine,” its researchers said.