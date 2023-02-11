Russian drone boat full of explosives strikes vital bridge

Russia has reportedly attracked the Zatoka Bridge In Odessa District - https://twitter.com/shuttletvnews/status/1624208384424611841

A Russian drone boat has struck a bridge near Odesa in southern Ukraine that the Ukrainian army was using to send vital supplies to its frontline, Russian media has reported, writes James Kilner

Boat drones have been used extensively by the Ukrainian military to attack Russia’s Black Sea Fleet but less so by the Russian military.

Several pro-Russian Telegram channels have posted a grainy black-and-white video of the alleged attack.

In the video, a small boat speeds towards the low and flat Zatoka railway drawbridge late on Friday evening. As it passes under the bridge there is an explosion, with debris falling into the water and smoke billowing into the sky.

Russian opposition media confirmed the geolocation of the alleged attack on the Zatoka bridge that links Odesa to Moldova and Romania but there have been no reports of the damage.

Ukrainian soldiers heading toward the frontlines, Visegrad24 reports

Ukrainian soldiers heading toward the frontlines, Visegrad24 reports



🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/S1hGZMnGr5 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) February 11, 2023

Russia says its military hit energy facilities in Ukraine on Friday

Russia carried out a massive strike on critically important energy facilities of Ukraine's military-industrial complex on Friday, Russian news agencies reported on Saturday.

They also said the transport of foreign weapons and ammunition by rail to the battlegrounds had been blocked as a result of the attack.

Moscow has lost half of its main battle tanks, says US

Half of Russia's main battle tanks have likely been destroyed or captured, a senior US defence official said.

Celeste Wallander, the assistant secretary of defence for international security affairs, said on Friday that Moscow had "probably lost half of its main battle tank stock in combat and through Ukrainian capture".

The losses come as Ukraine is set to receive an influx of heavy Western tanks from its allies.

Britain has said its Challenger 2 tanks will be deployed in Ukraine in March, while Germany and its allies aim to deliver a battalion of Leopard 2 tanks by April.

'Russia strikes bridge in Odessa'

'Russia strikes bridge in Odessa'

Russian combat losses so far, according to Ukraine

Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Feb 11: pic.twitter.com/CMdtbrx6vA — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 11, 2023

Moscow says calls to ban Russian athletes from Olympic Games 'unacceptable'

The Russian sports minister said that Ukraine's call to ban Russian athletes from the 2024 Paris Olympics, which gathered support from several countries, was "unacceptable".

"The attempt to dictate the conditions of athletes' participation in international competitions is absolutely unacceptable," sports minister Oleg Matytsin was cited as saying on Saturday by Russian state-run news agencies.

"We see a blatant desire to destroy the unity of international sport and the international Olympic movement."

Life on the frontline: West 'too busy with woke rights to combat Russia'

A Ukrainian soldier has warned the West is too busy fighting for transgender and feminist rights when they should be preparing for the threat of Russia invading countries beyond Ukraine, writes Valerie Browne.

"Today it’s Ukraine. Tomorrow it’s Poland, Germany. We’ve already destroyed more planes than the British Army has in total and Russia keeps fighting," said Artem, 32, who is to join a brigade in Bahkmut.

He added: "If you will not help Ukraine now, you will fight Russia in five years. If you’re thinking about human rights, transgender, feminists you’re not thinking about your country."

Wagner owner says war in Ukraine will drag on for years

The owner of the Russian Wagner Group private military contractor actively involved in the fighting in Ukraine has predicted that the war could drag on for years.

Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video interview released late on Friday that it could take 18 months to two years for Russia to fully secure control of Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. He added that the war could go on for three years if Moscow decides to capture broader territories east of the Dnieper River.

The statement from Mr Prigozhin, a millionaire who has close links to President Putin, marked a recognition of the difficulties that the Kremlin has faced in the campaign.

FILE - Visitors wearing military camouflage stand at the entrance of the 'PMC Wagner Centre', which is associated with businessman and founder of the Wagner private military group Yevgeny Prigozhin, during the official opening of the office block during National Unity Day, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Nov. 4, 2022. Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin, has played an increasingly visible role in the fighting in Ukraine. (AP Photo, File) - AP

MOD: Rivalry likely cause for Wagner ending prisoner recruiment

Biden to travel to Poland to mark invasion anniversary

President Joe Biden will travel to Poland from February 20 to 22 to show support for Kyiv ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, the White House said.

"The president will make it very clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," said spokesperson John Kirby.

Mr Biden’s aides have been planning for weeks how they will mark the anniversary of the invasion, including potentially a major address.

Russian missiles cause blackouts across Ukraine

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones on Friday, causing blackouts across most of Ukraine.

The latest Russian attacks came as Presiden Volodymyr Zelensky ended a tour of European allies where he was enthusiastically received but secured no public promises of the fighter jets he sought.

"London, Paris, Brussels - everywhere I spoke these past few days about how to strengthen our soldiers. There are very important understandings and we received good signals," he said in his nightly video address.