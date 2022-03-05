Russia links Iran nuclear deal to Ukraine sanctions

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday that it wanted written guarantees from the United States that sanctions on Russia would not damage its cooperation with Iran under a 2015 nuclear deal with global powers that Tehran and Washington are seeking to revive.

"We need a guarantee that these sanctions will not in any way touch the regime of trade-economic and investment relations which is laid down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

"We have asked for a written guarantee ... that the current process triggered by the United States does not in any way damage our right to free and full trade, economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with the Islamic State."

