Russia launches first Moon mission in almost 50 years

The Kremlin launched its first moon-bound space rocket for nearly 50 years as it races to find lunar water ahead of China and the US.

A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket carrying the Luna-25 moon explorer vehicle blasted off from the Vostochny launch site in Russia’s Far East early on Friday morning.

A giant pro-war symbol stood next to the launch pad as the rocket took off.

Luna-25 is expected to take 10 days to travel into the Moon’s orbit and then complete a “soft landing” near its south pole.

“After long preparations and an agonising wait, Luna-25 is already travelling towards the Earth’s natural satellite,” said Roscosmos, the Russian space agency.

If the mission goes to plan, Luna-25, which is roughly the size of a car, will search for water for around a year on the surface of the Moon.

This is the Kremlin’s first mission to the Moon since the Soviet Union launched Luna-24 in 1976 and could mark the start of a new space race.

Cooperation between Russian and Western space agencies dropped last year after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Only the United States, the Soviet Union, and China have ever landed missions successfully on the Moon, and only the US has ever put a human on the surface.

India launched its first moon lander, Chandrayaan-3, last month. It is currently in lunar orbit and is expected to land on August 23.

The US and China are also expected to launch new missions.

Yuri Borisov, the head of Russia’s space agency programme, said that he wanted the Russian mission to be the first to find water on the Moon.

“If we can find water, there is a serious prospect of a Moon programme. Water is life,” he said in a speech to workers at the launch site.

The 20th century Space Race between the US and the Soviet Union encapsulated the Cold War rivalry between the two superpowers.

The Kremlin put a man into Space first but the US beat the Soviet Union to the Moon in 1969, when Neil Armstrong bounded off Apollo-11 with his famous words: “One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

Only 12 men walked on the Moon before the US’ Apollo programme was stopped in 1972 because of the huge cost of the missions.

The Kremlin is likely to use the mission as propaganda to drum up support for its war in Ukraine and embellish its historical narrative of an isolated Russia standing up to its Western enemies.

Russian broadcasters were careful to show the space rocket blasting off into the overcast sky next to the giant V and the slogan: “For Russia!”.

V was the insignia used by one of the initial Russian military groups to invade Ukraine last year and, alongside Z, was adopted as a pro-war symbol.

The launch also draws a historical link between Russia and the Soviet Union, a connection that has become a cornerstone of Kremlin propaganda which had likened its war in Ukraine with the Soviet Union’s fight against Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

Space imagery is prominent in Russia.

Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet fighter pilot, became the first man in space in 1961. He is celebrated throughout Russia with streets named in his honour and dozens of statues.

