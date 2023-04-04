Russia launches 17 drones on Ukraine, 14 destroyed - Ukraine's Air Force

(Reuters) - Russia sent 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine overnight, Ukraine's Air Force command said early on Tuesday, with its air-defence systems destroying 14 of them.

"In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov," the command said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Yuriy Kruk, head of the regional military administration in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, said the region was struck with a number of drones.

"As a result of the work of the air defence systems, there is damage," Kruk said on the administration's Facebook page.

He did not specify the extent of the damage.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)