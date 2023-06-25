Russia Latest: Roadblocks on Highways Toward Moscow Are Removed

(Bloomberg) -- Roadblocks set up on highways leading to Moscow were dismantled after the Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin halted his dramatic advance toward the capital. That has defused the biggest threat to President Vladimir Putin’s almost quarter-century grip on power.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As part of a deal to end the uprising Putin had personally guaranteed that Prigozhin would be allowed to leave for neighboring Belarus and authorities would drop criminal mutiny charges against him and his fighters. There was no immediate confirmation from Prigozhin of the pact nor any sign of him heading to the neighboring country.

Latest Coverage

Prigozhin Turns Forces Back in Deal With Kremlin to Drop Charges

Russia’s Descent Into Chaos Marks a ‘Good Day’ for Ukraine

Raw But Ready to Fight: Ukraine Sends National Guard to Front

All times are CET

Chinese, Russian Diplomats Exchange Views (11:08 a.m.)

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Beijing, the first public meeting of the countries’ diplomats since the Wagner Group uprising. They exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement, without offering more details.

Road Blocks Dismantled on Highways Leading to Moscow (10:20 a.m.)

All blockages on the roads leading to Moscow are being removed, the Moscow administration reported, citing the Federal Road Agency. Monday still remains a non-working day for most Muscovites.

Russian, Ukrainian Troops Vie for Upper Hand, UK Says (8:40 a.m.)

Russian troops are attempting to advance in Ukraine’s east, including around Bakhmut, while also looking to quash Kyiv’s counteroffensive in the southern Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in an update.

Ukrainian forces have reset in recent days and “are using the experiences from the first two weeks of the counteroffensive to refine tactics for assaulting the deep, well prepared Russian defenses,” the UK defense ministry said.

In Luhansk, Kremlin forces have made their own significant effort to launch an attack in the Serebryanka Forest near Kremina. “This probably reflects continued Russian senior leadership orders to go on the offensive whenever possible,” the ministry said on Twitter, adding that Ukrainian forces have prevented a breakthrough so far.

Italy Says Peace in Ukraine Now More Likely (8:03 a.m.)

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said events in Russia showed that its front in Ukraine is weaker, telling Messaggero in an interview that he hopes a peace deal in Ukraine is now closer.

“Putin is not a myth anymore,” he said.

US Suspected Prigozhin Was Ready to Act, NYT Reports (8 a.m.)

US intelligence agencies briefed senior military and administration officials on Wednesday that Wagner Group leader Prigozhin was preparing to take action against senior Russian defense officials, the New York Times reported, citing officials it didn’t identify.

Story continues

The agencies kept silent about Prigozhin’s plans, the information about which was considered “both solid and alarming,” because they felt that if they said anything, Putin could accuse them of orchestrating a coup, the NYT said.

A narrow group of Congressional leaders was briefed on Thursday as additional confirmation of the plot became known, the newspaper reported.

Kazakh Leader Welcomes Resolution of Events (8 a.m.)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the measures taken by the Russian authorities to restore constitutional order and ensure the safety of their citizens.

Polish Leader Sees De-Escalation in Russia (10:12 p.m.)

“Everything indicates there’s de-escalation in Russia,” Polish President Andrzej Duda told reporters after a meeting of the country’s National Security Bureau on Saturday, adding that “there is no increased risk to Poland” from the weekend’s events.

Prigozhin Will Go to Belarus, Kremlin Says (10 p.m.)

Mercenary leader Prigozhin will go to neighboring Belarus and Russia will drop the criminal case against him, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said late Saturday, according to Interfax.

The group’s fighters who took part in what Russia called a mutiny won’t be prosecuted and the events won’t affect the Russian operation in Ukraine, he said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.