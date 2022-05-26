Russia investors seek ruling on credit event after late bond payment

·1 min read
A Russian one rouble coin is seen in this picture illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Overseas holders of a Russian sovereign bond that matured last month are seeking a ruling on whether $1.9 million in interest arrears constituted a "credit event" that might allow them to eventually collect a payout on default insurance.

The EMEA Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee (CDDC) said on its that holders of the 2022 bond had sent a notice through Euroclear, one of the world's biggest settlement systems for stock and bond trades, "demanding the payment of approximately $1.9 million".

They had asked if a "pay credit event" occurred on the unpaid accrued interest.

"The bonds matured on April 4, 2022 but the payment of principal and interest due at maturity was not made until May 2," the query added.

The notice through Euroclear was sent mid-May.

Russia had paid nearly $650 million, which included the maturing bond, during a grace period, warranting potential interest arrears.

But default on other debt now looks inevitable, after the U.S. Treasury chose this week not to extend a license that had allowed creditors to receive payments from Russia despite financial sanctions.

There are currently $2.54 billion of net notional credit default swaps (CDS) outstanding in relation to Russia, including $1.68 billion on the country itself and the remainder on the CDX.EM index, according to JPMorgan calculations.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario and Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu opens French Open with three-set victory

    PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • An airline employee squared up with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Canada Soccer is paying Iran's team $400K to play in Vancouver, team official says

    Canada Soccer is paying Iran's soccer federation $400,000 to play a controversial exhibition game next month in Vancouver, according to the head of Iran's national team. The team's director, Hamed Estili, told Iranian state-affiliated media outlet Tasnim that for the first time in 22 years, Iran's soccer federation will make a profit off a friendly match. Canada Soccer did not confirm or deny the quoted sum or answer CBC News's questions about where the money is coming from. The organization did

  • Breaking down Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s surprising struggles at the plate

    It appears Guerrero Jr. is putting a premium on making contact right now, but it’s often the wrong kind of contact.

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Vasilevskiy leads Lightning past Panthers 2-0 for sweep

    Andrei Vasilevskiy had 49 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning completed a four-game sweep of the Florida Panthers with a 2-0 victory Monday night that sent the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions back to the Eastern Conference final for the sixth time in eight years. Pat Maroon snapped a scoreless tie, batting Zach Bogosian’s shot down behind Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky before the puck trickled into the net a little over six minutes into the third period. Ondrej Palat added an empty-

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Penguins F Bryan Rust fine with taking a discount to stay

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust felt he deserved a raise. He just didn't necessarily want one so big it would jeopardize his chances of staying in Pittsburgh. Sure the versatile Pittsburgh Penguins forward had a sense of what his worth would have been on the open market. Ultimately, however, staying in the place where he met his wife, had his son and won two Stanley Cups trumped whatever curiosity he might have felt about exploring his options elsewhere. If that means the six-year deal worth $5.125

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Lehkonen scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Despite regaining the edge in their second-round series, the Colorado Avalanche aren't satisfied. Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche bounced back from a 4-1 loss at home two nights earlier, and improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. “Of course it

  • 'No comment' to Kadri abuse speaks volumes for NHL

    When asked to react to the abuse directed at Nazem Kadri, St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube could only manage 'no comment', speaking volumes for how the NHL in general tries to keep the focus on the ice when more serious things are going on off it.&nbsp;

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Jansen, Guerrero homer, Blue Jays beat Cardinals 8-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Tuesday night. Kevin Gausman (4-3) threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances. Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals' winning streak at four. Jordan Hicks (1-4) pitched three-plus innings in his first career

  • Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan wins Champions League again as Lyon beats Barcelona 3-1

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Canadian defender Kadeisha Buchanan won the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the fifth time as Lyon beat defending champion Barcelona 3-1 in Saturday's final. Lyon, which won the trophy for a record-extending eighth time, was 3-0 up after just 33 minutes and cruised home. The French side has taken eight of the past 12 editions of the Women’s Champions League. Captain Wendie Renard, Sarah Bouhaddi and Eugénie Le Sommer have been part of all those successes. But Barcelona went

  • Panthers coach denies players were at strip club until 3 a.m. on playoff game day

    Andrew Brunette shot down the report that several of his players were at a strip club deep into the night after losing Game 3 to the Lightning.