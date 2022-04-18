Russia’s invasion may move to next phase in days, warns US intelligence

The next phase of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine may move into its next phase as early as this weekend, US intelligence sources have warned.

After withdrawing to the east and into Belarus following heavy fighting around the capital Kyiv, US officials believe Russia may soon move its military forces back into areas Ukraine.

While it was initially thought Russian forces would only target the Donbas region, two US intelligence officials told NBC News that Washington believes the Kremlin will soon reattempt its all out offensive.

Ahead of this possible offensive, the US announced a further 40,000 artillery rounds and 18 155mm howitzers would be sent to Ukraine.

Following a visit to Kyiv, Boris Johnson also pledged a major transfer of arms and financial aid to Ukraine.

According to No10, 120 armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles in addition to the £100million in military assistance will now be sent to Ukraine after it was pledged earlier in the month.

After the meeting, the Prime Minister said: “Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.

Boris Johnson, pictured with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month, has been banned from Russia (PA) (PA Media)

“It is because of president Zelensky’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted.I made clear today that the United Kingdom stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run.

“We are stepping up our own military and economic support and convening a global alliance to bring this tragedy to an end, and ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation.”

In the Ministry of Defence’s latest situation update, it reported road infrastructure had been across the country had been heavily damaged as a result of the conflict.

On April 15, Russian officials also revealed the Moskva cruiser had been sunk following reports of a Ukrainian missile strike.