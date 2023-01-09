Russia hunts down patriotic actor for saying he could fight for Ukraine

Artur Smolyaninov Russian actor invasion - TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy Stock Photo

Russia’s top investigative body is hunting down a patriotic film star after he spoke out against the war and said he could fight for Ukraine.

Artur Smolyaninov walked away from his successful career and a string of lucrative contracts to flee Russia in order to openly condemn the invasion of Ukraine without risk of arrest. He is best known for his roles in nationalist blockbusters.

However, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the Investigative Committee of Russia – which typically deals with high-profile crimes – announced that he tasked his colleagues with drafting charges against the 39-year-old film star in connection with a recent interview in which he “made a number of remarks targeted against Russia”.

He did not specify what crime the actor is suspected of.

Last week, Mr Smolyaninov, who played a priest renounced by his Communist daughter in Mariya, his most recent film, spoke about how his friends in Ukraine were struggling during an interview with Novaya Gazeta Europe.

Asked by an interviewer if his pro-Ukrainian stance meant that he would go fight for Ukraine, he said: “On an emotional level, definitely yes.

“To me, it’s not about fighting on the side of Ukraine. It’s about fighting on the side of my brothers who got invaded and killed by other brothers of mine.”

Mr Smolyaninov said that he mostly cared about the end of the war in Ukraine and does “not give a damn what will be left of Russia geographically”, whether it falls apart or not.

His comments came amid increasingly aggressive rhetoric by Russia’s ultra-nationalist politicians, who described anti-war emigres as “traitors” who should be banned from coming back and face penalties at home.

Mr Smolyaninov recently featured in an anti-war music video in which he played the father of a Russian soldier killed in Ukraine trying to go about his life as if nothing happened.

When asked about potential charges against the film star, Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, told reporters that “the Kremlin doesn’t have a good opinion about this actor”, but insisted it was up to the law enforcement agencies to give a legal assessment of his remarks.